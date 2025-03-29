How to disconnect from reality and feel like a new person in under 72 hours

In a dream world we’d all be able to take regular, week-long holidays to escape from the stresses of daily life. Indulgent travels to sun drenched locations where you can switch off your phone — and your brain — for days on end.

In reality though, that’s not always possible. There’s pesky work and parenting, and other adult-related responsibilities that, more often than not, means the time you’re left with to take a break only amounts to, well, a break: 48 or 72 hours, travel time included. However, not all is lost because many a British hotel is cottoning onto the fact that we’re time-strapped and…desperate.

Whether you choose to go full woo-woo or simply indulge in your favourite outdoor pursuit, it’s simply about taking the time to make you feel ‘well’: re-energised or relaxed, well-rested or well-fed, re-connected with Nature or disconnected from reality. That reset you desire could be just a short drive away.

Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons’s Dream Escape, Oxfordshire

Pulling up to Le Manoir, circling around Raymond Blanc’s self-designed sculpture in the car park (three metre tall artichokes, an ode to his favourite vegetable), trotting with your luggage down the lavender-lined path to the iconic 16th century building and greeted at reception by a glass of local sparkling wine (crisp and creamy, honeyish bubbles by Hundred Hills vineyard), equals all signs are pointing to a pretty dreamy stay.

With this particular package, however, dreams — or at least a good night's sleep — take centre stage. Staff are charged with creating a rural sanctuary so you’ll be given a snooze-inducing goodie bag: two silk eye masks, a breath-work guide book and Temple Spa’s ‘Do Not Disturb’ set of products which includes a pillow spray, bath oil and nighttime skincare. After you’ve enjoyed your supper you’ll find your turndown service had some extra touches too, like lavender scented bath salts and herbal tea ready to swim in and sip on.

The aforementioned supper is included and is, unsurprisingly considering the two Michelin stars that the restaurant has held for a record breaking 40 years, sensational. It’s fine dining at its best, all crisp white tablecloths, stinky cheese trolleys and geeky sommeliers (like the moustached Ben, who has a penchant for the surprising).

If you’re lucky you might get a moment with M. Blanc himself, who regularly roams the dining room chatting to guests. He may even be up for a selfie, but bear in mind he’s not a guaranteed part of the Dream Escape package — so we’d probably discourage asking him to tuck you into bed.

From £1,395 for two people.

Lime Wood’s Wild Wanderings retreat, New Forest

Lime Wood’s Wild Wanderings retreat is all about reconnecting with the outdoors, complete with forest bathing and ‘grounding’ (standing barefoot on anything but concrete, basically) — recently scientifically proven to reduce stress and boost mental health.

(Image credit: Helen Cathcart)

Your day centres around meditative walks through the New Forest trees, where you’re encouraged to zone out and immerse yourself in the ancient, green and hopefully not too rainy nature. Back at the property, in a custom-built, tented ‘hideout’, there’s a Pilates class, breathwork session and sound healing class to further melt you into a state of peak wellness, plus time to wallow around in the Herb House’s spa pools. A spa treatment is included and I strongly recommend you try one of their new Ayurvedic treatments designed by the wonderful Sheena, such as her Abhyanga ritual which involves her pouring a liberal amount of warm oil over your body (front and back, head to toe) and massaging away tension and troubles using long, firm strokes. I promise this is nicer than it sounds, though maybe not one for the prudish…

Sustenance comes in the form of lunch in the Herb House at the very healthy but delicious Raw & Cured restaurant (think bowls of spiced bean stew or colourful and crisp salads) and supper back in the hotel at Hartnett Holder & Co — where you’ll be pleased to hear that the whole roast Dover sole comes positively drowning in butter. After all, wellness is all about balance.

From £1,455 per night based on two people sharing.

Gleneagles’ Perthshire Peloton, Scotland

Personally, if I had 72 hours to indulge in a wellness break, I wouldn’t wish to spend most of it sweating in Lycra atop a bicycle. But, if Richmond Park on a Sunday morning is anything to go, the majority of London’s population would relish in the act. So pedal fast if you want to get a spot in Gleneagles’ Perthshire Peloton — a weekend for the cycling-crazed, hosted by Sir Chris Hoy.

(Image credit: Gleneagles)

After settling into your room you’ll saddle up and set off on a leisurely warm-up ride, which is essential as the next time you pop on your cleats it will be for a 115km journey through the (elevation heavy) Perthshire countryside, with local-born Hoy as your companion, riding beside — or, let’s face it, more likely behind — the six time Olympic Gold medallist.

Each evening you’ll feast with your fellow bikers, enjoying menus focused on locally sourced ingredients such as Scottish Wagyu beef which comes from a producer just over the road. If you have the energy for a nightcap be sure to visit The American Bar and ask for Andrea, who will mix you up one of her delicious concoctions (the spicy, smoky Gingery — a whisky and Mezcal mix — was my winner).

In your downtime there’s no chance of getting bored. Think of Gleneagles as a luxurious Centre Parcs, but without the water slides. And with Michelin-starred dining. And prize winning cocktail menus. And grand suites with soaring ceilings. So, not Centre Parcs at all actually, but there are activities aplenty, like playing padel in their shiny new Sporting Club or making friends with birds of prey via a falconry lesson.

I’d be most inclined to direct you to their spa, and more specifically to lead therapist Anna who is a magician at digging out knots and kneading away stress — potentially needed after hauling yourself over the highlands all day.

April 25-27, 2025; from £2,995 a night.

PoB Hotels’ Nurture Your Soul retreat

Pride of Britain Hotels represent a whole host of luxury hotels across the UK (54 and counting), but this year they also want to look after you, via one of their Nurture Your Soul retreats. If you’re a wellness sceptic this might be the one for you because it’s not all woo-woo gurus and whale music; there’s stargazing in West Sussex, yoga on the Durham coast or gong bathing in Abergavenny (ok that does admittedly sound a tad woo-woo).

(Image credit: Pride of Britain hotels)

Their hotels are all hand-picked and given the PoB zhuzh, meaning there’s a high set standard across them all when it comes to service, style and guest experience — if you know of Relais & Châteaux it’s like that, but UK only. Take The Royal Crescent Hotel in Bath for example, an exquisite Georgian (duh) property sat at the top of the city overlooking Victoria Park. Hidden behind its facade are impeccably decorated suites (book The Beckford if you can, a tastefully colourful suite with views down to the River Avon) and vast courtyard, through which you’ll find the restaurant and spa.

During the 24 hour retreat there which has a calming and recuperating theme, you’ll have a 90 minute(!) yoga class, tasty plant-focused supper and hour-long breathwork session, plus plenty of time to stroll around the historic city. You should leave a feeling perhaps a little bendier, and hopefully more balanced than when you arrived.