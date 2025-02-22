The Country Life guide to Somerset: What to do, where to stay and how to eat

A captivating spot in England’s West Country, Somerset is dripping in natural beauty and is something of a foodie haven (Godminster and award-winning ciders to name just a couple) — beloved by the stylish set, but somehow still free from crowds.

There are historic stone villages to explore, lush countryside to stomp through, ancient orchards and a thriving creative scene. Iconic country house hotels include Babington House — complete with the original Cowshed Spa — and The Newt, but there are plenty of smaller places to check into, too.

So, without further ado, here’s our complete guide to everything you need to know about Somerset.

What to do

Go for a walk

If you love a countryside amble, then this is the country for you because there are endless walking routes to discover — from the deep combes of north Bruton, to river trails that run alongside the Alham; beautiful hiking trails to get stuck into in the Somerset Levels (above) to breathtaking views from the Brendon Hills — part of the Exmoor National Park — that are entirely worth the climb.

Hauser & Wirth Somerset

Occupying a former farmstead in Bruton, this Hauser & Wirth outpost is home to a contemporary gallery space showcasing a vibrant programme of free-to-enter exhibitions. The accompanying, layered garden, designed by Piet Oudolf, is also worth a look round. And don’t miss the garden’s Radić Pavilion — designed by Chilean architect, Smiljan Radić.

Durslade Farm Shop

A part of Artfarm, inside the Hauser & Wirth Somerset complex and under the H&W umbrella, Durslade Farm Shop is a sort of community larder which brings together the best growers, farmers and makers within the surrounding region — including delicious produce from Durslade Farm itself (as well as the farm’s own herds of rare-breed cattle and sheep, there’s also a vineyard, walled-garden, beehives and an orchard).

Wraxall Vineyard

Cradled by the undulating Somerset landscape, Wraxall is one of our county’s oldest vineyards, having celebrated 50 harvests. Explore 15-acres of vines on an insightful tour, followed by a tasting in The View which focuses on seasonal small plates and sharing boards using produce sourced within a 15-mile radius. The views — as the name suggests — are exceptional and the menu designed to pair perfectly with the award-winning wines, including a recently-launched sparkling rosé.

Shop at Fire Made

Fire Made’s products are handcrafted in their Wincanton workshop and all designed to help you rediscover the joy of cooking over fire. Pop in to pick up a pan, or stick around for an asado cooking experience.

Where to stay

Durslade Farmhouse

Durslade is a quirky six-bedroom, 18th-century farmhouse that’s available for private hire — and sits adjacent to the farm shop of the same name. The interiors are deliberately distressed in places; the walls a willing canvas for plenty of art (a given on this site).

The Newt in Somerset

This much-lauded 18th century country pile is set in the middle of acres of working farmland, forest, cyder orchards and spectacularly planted gardens. There’s also a dragon’s grotto. All-in-all, it’s a place to press pause, reconnect with Nature and enjoy a hyper-seasonal menu with much of the produce grown on site. Don’t miss the restored Roman Villa which our own Architectural Editor, John Goodall, praised for incredible attention-to-detail.

Number One Bruton

Likened to staying with friends with good taste, Number One is a delightfully informal property on Bruton’s High Street. The 12 bedrooms are spread across a Georgian townhouse, Medieval Forge and a row of stone cottages that clamour round a south-facing courtyard.

Cothelstone Manor

Cothelstone Manor is a Grade ll-listed Elizabethan manor house that manages to fuse its own rich history with contemporary luxury.

Located at the foot of the Quantock Hills AONB — with acres of ancient woodland on the doorstep — it’s a brilliant base for a countryside escape. There are seven bedrooms, a large dining hall and Scandi-inspired kitchen for you to rent on an exclusive-use basis. Local caterers are on hand to help out with the cooking.

Craftsman’s Cabin

This two bedroom cabin, crafted by local artisans, sits quietly in a meadow on the edge of the Somerset Levels — a short jaunt away from a traditional pub. While away lazy days to a backdrop of wide skies and uninterrupted views. There’s a woodburning stove, outdoor bath and perfectly-appointed kitchen, plus a covered veranda, fire pit and cooking tripod. The cabins sleeps two-to-four people.

The Lord Poulett Arms

This charming thatched 16th-century inn is run by the Beckford Group (The Beckford Arms, The Talbot Inn, below) and has just six bedrooms. You will find it in the village of Hinton St George which is also home to a 13th-century church. Enjoy British dishes, local beers and rural walks before bedding down for the night in comfort. There are flagstones and fireplaces, a global menu — and you pronounce Poulett ‘paullet’ (it’s a nod to the Hon Earl Poulett).

At The Chapel

Housed in a beautiful 18th-century chapel on Bruton’s thriving High Street, this boutique hotel has nine simply styled bedrooms, an artisan bakery, restaurant, wine store and south-facing terrace. Original features have been masterfully blended with retro furnishings and the marble ensuite bathrooms boast supersize tubs. The wood-fired pizzas enjoy legendary status in this neck of the woods.

Where to eat

HOLM

South Petheron was a blink-and-you-will-miss-it-village until HOLM came along and put it firmly on the map in 2021.

Dishes are driven by provenance, seasonality and sustainability — and pay homage to the county's natural bounty. And if you get carried away there’s a clutch of rooms upstairs for you to rest your weary head in.

Briar at No.1

A small farm-to-table restaurant, occupying Number One’s old hardware store, Briar hits just the right note on Bruton’s burgeoning High Street.

The menu celebrates hyper-local produce and foraged ingredients — dictated by the small kitchen garden. Keen to shine a spotlight on celebrated local producers, the neighbourhood eatery has plans to host foodie events, including long-table supper clubs in the courtyard. Watch this space.

The Talbot Inn

Set in the pretty village of Mells, famous for its grey stone houses, The Talbot Inn is a renowned pub-with-rooms. It’s a relaxed setting for long lunches and hearty suppers — expect meat and game from local farms and fresh produce picked from the Inn’s own kitchen garden, an excellent Sunday roast and own brand Talbot Ale. Their wine merchant, The Beckford Bottle shop is a 20-minute drive away, in Bath.

Upstairs at Landrace

This simply-styled restaurant sits on top of Landrace Bakery on Walcot Street, Bath.

The low-lit space has a daily-changing menu scribbled out on a blackboard and plenty of its own sourdough, alongside hand-rolled pastas, made from the mill’s stoneground flours. Iconic baked goods sold below include their signature buns — cinnamon, cardamom and crème-pat-custard-filled — a modern take on the traditional Bath bun.

Osip 2.0

Osip 2.0 has perhaps the most unique location of all of the restaurant’s on the list — the foot of a pine forest.

It’s a destination restaurant, owned by farmer and chef Merlin Labron-Johnson and born from a refurbished Elizabethan coach house. There are rooms on the upper floors and food from two biodynamic farms and orchards.

Da Costa

Artfarm’s ever-growing empire now counts Da Costa among its ranks.

The Italian-inspired culinary experience still puts plenty of emphasis on small British growers — as well as Italian ones — and is a love letter to co-founder Iwan Wirth’s maternal grandfather (who was born in Northern Italy).