The Country Life guide to Somerset: What to do, where to stay and how to eat
Somerset is rich in natural beauty and history, but it is its wealth of small-scale food and drink producers, farmers and makers that really set it apart from the competition. Find out how to make the most of it all with our indispensable guide.
A captivating spot in England’s West Country, Somerset is dripping in natural beauty and is something of a foodie haven (Godminster and award-winning ciders to name just a couple) — beloved by the stylish set, but somehow still free from crowds.
There are historic stone villages to explore, lush countryside to stomp through, ancient orchards and a thriving creative scene. Iconic country house hotels include Babington House — complete with the original Cowshed Spa — and The Newt, but there are plenty of smaller places to check into, too.
So, without further ado, here’s our complete guide to everything you need to know about Somerset.
What to do
Go for a walk
If you love a countryside amble, then this is the country for you because there are endless walking routes to discover — from the deep combes of north Bruton, to river trails that run alongside the Alham; beautiful hiking trails to get stuck into in the Somerset Levels (above) to breathtaking views from the Brendon Hills — part of the Exmoor National Park — that are entirely worth the climb.
Hauser & Wirth Somerset
Occupying a former farmstead in Bruton, this Hauser & Wirth outpost is home to a contemporary gallery space showcasing a vibrant programme of free-to-enter exhibitions. The accompanying, layered garden, designed by Piet Oudolf, is also worth a look round. And don’t miss the garden’s Radić Pavilion — designed by Chilean architect, Smiljan Radić.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Durslade Farm Shop
A part of Artfarm, inside the Hauser & Wirth Somerset complex and under the H&W umbrella, Durslade Farm Shop is a sort of community larder which brings together the best growers, farmers and makers within the surrounding region — including delicious produce from Durslade Farm itself (as well as the farm’s own herds of rare-breed cattle and sheep, there’s also a vineyard, walled-garden, beehives and an orchard).
Wraxall Vineyard
Cradled by the undulating Somerset landscape, Wraxall is one of our county’s oldest vineyards, having celebrated 50 harvests. Explore 15-acres of vines on an insightful tour, followed by a tasting in The View which focuses on seasonal small plates and sharing boards using produce sourced within a 15-mile radius. The views — as the name suggests — are exceptional and the menu designed to pair perfectly with the award-winning wines, including a recently-launched sparkling rosé.
Shop at Fire Made
A post shared by Fire Made (@firemadeuk)
A photo posted by on
Fire Made’s products are handcrafted in their Wincanton workshop and all designed to help you rediscover the joy of cooking over fire. Pop in to pick up a pan, or stick around for an asado cooking experience.
Where to stay
Durslade Farmhouse
Durslade is a quirky six-bedroom, 18th-century farmhouse that’s available for private hire — and sits adjacent to the farm shop of the same name. The interiors are deliberately distressed in places; the walls a willing canvas for plenty of art (a given on this site).
Click here to read our full review of Durslade Farmhouse.
The Newt in Somerset
This much-lauded 18th century country pile is set in the middle of acres of working farmland, forest, cyder orchards and spectacularly planted gardens. There’s also a dragon’s grotto. All-in-all, it’s a place to press pause, reconnect with Nature and enjoy a hyper-seasonal menu with much of the produce grown on site. Don’t miss the restored Roman Villa which our own Architectural Editor, John Goodall, praised for incredible attention-to-detail.
Click here to read our full review of The Newt.
Number One Bruton
Likened to staying with friends with good taste, Number One is a delightfully informal property on Bruton’s High Street. The 12 bedrooms are spread across a Georgian townhouse, Medieval Forge and a row of stone cottages that clamour round a south-facing courtyard.
Cothelstone Manor
Cothelstone Manor is a Grade ll-listed Elizabethan manor house that manages to fuse its own rich history with contemporary luxury.
Located at the foot of the Quantock Hills AONB — with acres of ancient woodland on the doorstep — it’s a brilliant base for a countryside escape. There are seven bedrooms, a large dining hall and Scandi-inspired kitchen for you to rent on an exclusive-use basis. Local caterers are on hand to help out with the cooking.
Craftsman’s Cabin
This two bedroom cabin, crafted by local artisans, sits quietly in a meadow on the edge of the Somerset Levels — a short jaunt away from a traditional pub. While away lazy days to a backdrop of wide skies and uninterrupted views. There’s a woodburning stove, outdoor bath and perfectly-appointed kitchen, plus a covered veranda, fire pit and cooking tripod. The cabins sleeps two-to-four people.
The Lord Poulett Arms
This charming thatched 16th-century inn is run by the Beckford Group (The Beckford Arms, The Talbot Inn, below) and has just six bedrooms. You will find it in the village of Hinton St George which is also home to a 13th-century church. Enjoy British dishes, local beers and rural walks before bedding down for the night in comfort. There are flagstones and fireplaces, a global menu — and you pronounce Poulett ‘paullet’ (it’s a nod to the Hon Earl Poulett).
At The Chapel
A post shared by The Extra Mile (@theextramileguide)
A photo posted by on
Housed in a beautiful 18th-century chapel on Bruton’s thriving High Street, this boutique hotel has nine simply styled bedrooms, an artisan bakery, restaurant, wine store and south-facing terrace. Original features have been masterfully blended with retro furnishings and the marble ensuite bathrooms boast supersize tubs. The wood-fired pizzas enjoy legendary status in this neck of the woods.
Where to eat
HOLM
South Petheron was a blink-and-you-will-miss-it-village until HOLM came along and put it firmly on the map in 2021.
Dishes are driven by provenance, seasonality and sustainability — and pay homage to the county's natural bounty. And if you get carried away there’s a clutch of rooms upstairs for you to rest your weary head in.
Click here to read our full review of HOLM.
Briar at No.1
A small farm-to-table restaurant, occupying Number One’s old hardware store, Briar hits just the right note on Bruton’s burgeoning High Street.
A post shared by Briar (@briar_restaurant)
A photo posted by on
The menu celebrates hyper-local produce and foraged ingredients — dictated by the small kitchen garden. Keen to shine a spotlight on celebrated local producers, the neighbourhood eatery has plans to host foodie events, including long-table supper clubs in the courtyard. Watch this space.
The Talbot Inn
Set in the pretty village of Mells, famous for its grey stone houses, The Talbot Inn is a renowned pub-with-rooms. It’s a relaxed setting for long lunches and hearty suppers — expect meat and game from local farms and fresh produce picked from the Inn’s own kitchen garden, an excellent Sunday roast and own brand Talbot Ale. Their wine merchant, The Beckford Bottle shop is a 20-minute drive away, in Bath.
Upstairs at Landrace
This simply-styled restaurant sits on top of Landrace Bakery on Walcot Street, Bath.
The low-lit space has a daily-changing menu scribbled out on a blackboard and plenty of its own sourdough, alongside hand-rolled pastas, made from the mill’s stoneground flours. Iconic baked goods sold below include their signature buns — cinnamon, cardamom and crème-pat-custard-filled — a modern take on the traditional Bath bun.
Osip 2.0
Osip 2.0 has perhaps the most unique location of all of the restaurant’s on the list — the foot of a pine forest.
A post shared by Jo Yee (@candidsbyjo)
A photo posted by on
It’s a destination restaurant, owned by farmer and chef Merlin Labron-Johnson and born from a refurbished Elizabethan coach house. There are rooms on the upper floors and food from two biodynamic farms and orchards.
Da Costa
Artfarm’s ever-growing empire now counts Da Costa among its ranks.
The Italian-inspired culinary experience still puts plenty of emphasis on small British growers — as well as Italian ones — and is a love letter to co-founder Iwan Wirth’s maternal grandfather (who was born in Northern Italy).
Natalie is an experienced travel and lifestyle journalist, hotel reviewer and a regular contributing editor to national and regional titles including, Telegraph Travel and Interiors, The Independent Travel, British Travel Journal, Dream Escape Magazine, Cornwall, Devon and Somerset Life, Coast Magazine and a number of Hearst publications.
-
-
How to make a gloomy city garden into a haven of colour and nature
Tiffany Daneff discovers how to transform a typically dark London back garden into a light-filled green haven that is always in use. Photographs by Clive Nichols.
By Tiffany Daneff Published
-
The world's hairiest animal, Saturday Night Fever and winning the lottery twice: Country Life Quiz of the Day 21 February 2025
Have a stab at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
On your marks, get set, go: The booming business of sports tourism
Rising numbers of travellers want to participate in or watch some form of sweat-inducing activity. From VIP Formula 1 tickets to golf underneath the Northern Lights, here's how to join them.
By Emma Love Published
-
Direct to the Dolomites
The upcoming Italian Winter Olympic Games means that the Dolomite Mountains are firmly in the spotlight. And from new hotels to self-drive itineraries there's plenty to do and see.
By Emma Love Published
-
Where to go in 2025
A new year always brings a bumper crop of hotels to look forward to and the rest of 2025 is no exception. Here are the five we are looking forward to most.
By Emma Love Published
-
From Bond to billions: How Andermatt is becoming one of the most talked about ski resorts in the Alps
Originally a sleepy town used by the Swiss army, the resort of Andermatt is growing into a must-visit for the discerning skier.
By Adam Hay-Nicholls Published
-
'The country’s coasts are long-hailed as some of the most desirable destinations on the planet': Where was the third season of 'The White Lotus' filmed?
Pack your bags because The White Lotus is back.
By Richard MacKichan Published
-
Riviera dreaming: Why this glamorous Tuscan seaside town isn't content to fly under the radar anymore
Once frequented by David Bowie, Monte Argentario, on Italy's Tuscan coastline, is back in the spotlight a half century on and betting on a new wave of popularity.
By Rosie Paterson Last updated
-
Dawn Chorus: Audrey Hepburn’s Swiss villa hits the market for £17 million and research reveals that looking at art can, quite literally, help you live longer
Everything you need to know today: The Swiss home that Audrey Hepburn lived in for 30 years prior to her death is for sale, those who regularly engage with art have a 31% lower risk of dying early and an iconic Palm Beach hotel teams up with interior designer Ashley Hicks.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
‘I don’t want to oversell it but they are the best pumpkin pancakes in the universe’: Country Life’s unbeatable guide to Oxfordshire
Where to stay, where to eat and what to do in Oxfordshire (with some borderline Gloucestershire snuck in), according to the people who love it and live there, including Lady Carole Bamford.
By Jo Rodgers Published