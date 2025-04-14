Why British designers dream up the most desirable hotels
When it comes to hotel design, the Brits do it best, says Giles Kime.
For the first time, Country Life's most recent list of Britain’s top interior designers, garden designers and architects included two new arrivals who had made their names in hotels: Kit Kemp of Firmdale Hotels and James Thurstan Waterworth, who cut his teeth at Soho House. Much of the success of Kemp’s hotels (eight in London, three in New York in the US) is that their interiors elevate you into a parallel universe of pattern, colour and distinctive design the moment you cross the threshold. When it launched in 1995, the appeal of Soho House was that it made you feel as if you had been invited to the home of someone far, far cooler than you.
Britain has good form when it comes to turning out hotel designers. Michael Inchbald knew exactly how to prick the pomposity of Classicism and warm up the cool hand of Modernism, whether working his magic at Claridge’s, The Savoy, The Berkeley or his pièce de résistance, the First Class Saloon of the QE2. Soon afterwards, Anouska Hempel — a New Zealander by birth who arrived in Britain in 1962 — not only invented the concept of the boutique hotel, but also imbued Blakes in South Kensington, London SW7, with a heady eclecticism that has had a transformative influence on generations of designers.
Kemp is not the only British designer to work her magic overseas. Sam Godsal, whose late father-in-law founded Cobblers Cove in Barbados in the 1960s, has spent the past decade gently coaxing the hotel into the 21st century. She worked with Lulu Lytle of Soane Britain to dream up an unlikely, but delicious cocktail of English elegance and tropical exuberance, large-scale florals and paintings by Caribbean artists, including the Trinidadian polymath Boscoe Holder. Existing furniture has been given a nip and a tuck, local artisans commissioned and a jaunty pink-and-white stripe creates a festive feel by the pool.
The burning question is why British designers have a unique ability to cast a spell over a hotel. The answer would seem to lie in their understanding that luxury and distinctive, uplifting and sometimes quirky style needn’t be mutually exclusive.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
-
-
The five minute guide to 'The Great Gatsby', a century on from its publication
'The Great Gatsby' sold poorly the year it was published, but, in the following century, it went on to become a cornerstone of world literature.
By Carla Passino Published
-
Five beautiful homes, from a barn conversion to an island treasure, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in recent days include a wonderful thatched home in Devon and a charming red-brick house with gardens that run down to the water's edge.
By Toby Keel Published
-
'This wild stretch of Chilean wasteland gives you what other National Parks cannot — a confounding sense of loneliness': One writer's odyssey to the end of the world
Where else on Earth can you find more than 752,000 acres of splendid isolation? Words and pictures by Luke Abrahams.
By Luke Abrahams Published
-
'The Wild Rabbit is a paean to Lady Carole Bamford's ethos of comfortable, yet incredibly spoiling accommodation'
At the heart of Kingham, one of Oxfordshire’s most historic and beguiling villages, The Wild Rabbit offers the chance to enjoy the authentic charm of the Cotswolds with all the trappings of a five-star hotel.
By Paula Lester Published
-
‘The best sleep in the sky’: What it’s like to fly in United’s Polaris cabin, approved by American icon Martha Stewart
United’s Business Class cabin goes by the name Polaris and Martha Stewart is a fan. So, how does it fare?
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
How to disconnect from reality and feel like a new person in under 72 hours
Our round-up of the best British retreats that work wellness wonders in under 72 hours.
By Jennifer George Published
-
Scotland's majestic landscapes meet holistic wellness aboard Belmond and Dior's inaugural train retreat
The Royal Scotsman, A Belmond Train, and Dior have announced a three-night travelling wellness retreat.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Art, architecture and plastic bricks at Lego House: 'It's as if the National Gallery set up easels and paints next to the masterpieces and invited you try your hand at creating a Van Gogh'
The rural Danish town where Lego was created is dominated by the iconic toy — and at Lego House, it has a fittingly joyful site of pilgrimage. Toby Keel paid a visit.
By Toby Keel Published
-
How to cruise in the wake of Mark Twain on the great Mississippi River of the American South
'You cannot understand Twain without understanding the great river that winds its way as twistingly through his work as it winds through the middle of America.'
By John Niven Last updated
-
From party island to arty island, Princess Margaret's private Mustique haunt announces burgeoning arts programme
Art Basil is the new Art Basel.
By Rosie Paterson Last updated