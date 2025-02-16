Where to go in 2025

&BEYOND Suyian

(Image credit: &BEYOND)

In July, &BEYOND Suyian opens in Laikipia (the African safari expert’s first property in Kenya), where guests staying in the 14 suites will have exclusive access to more than 44,000 acres of wilderness on a private conservancy.

Game-drive sightings could include rare African wild dogs and black leopard, as well as species such as Grévy’s zebra.

Nordelaia Beaulieu, Beaulieu-sur-Mer

The town of Beaulieu-sur-Mer as seen from Cap Ferrat (Image credit: Elizabeth Beard/Getty Images)

This summer, the team behind Nordelaia Piedmont is launching its second venture in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, a charming coastal town in the south of France that was once a favourite holiday haunt of Queen Victoria.

Set in a 1960s building overlooking the port, Nordelaia Beaulieu will have minimalist interiors, an Italian restaurant and a rooftop terrace with Mediterranean views.

Ardbeg House, Islay

(Image credit: Ardbeg House)

Drink — specifically peaty, smoky, single-malt Scotch whisky — will be at the heart of Ardbeg House on Islay, when it reopens this autumn with a fresh look courtesy of Russell Sage Studio.

Owned by The Glenmorangie Company (part of Moët Hennessy), which is also behind the nearby Ardbeg Distillery, the Port Ellen hotel will feature a reimagined bar and restaurant and 12 suites, each with design details that nod to its Inner Hebrides location.

The Zetter Bloomsbury, London

(Image credit: The Zetter Bloomsbury)

Equally reflective of its setting, near the British Museum, will be The Zetter Bloomsbury (main image), the third outpost from the eponymous London-centric hotel group, which is slated for October.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Six transformed Georgian townhouses with interiors by James Thurstan Waterworth (previously at Soho House) will combine antique African and Asian artworks, Persian rugs and 20th-century pieces.

NIHI Rote, Indonesia

A post shared by NIHI Rote | Edge of Wildness ™ (@nihirote) A photo posted by on

Perhaps one of the most-anticipated openings towards the end of the year, however, is NIHI Rote in West Timor.

Fans of the original (on the island of Sumba) will be hoping for a repeat winning formula of world-class surf, thatched pool villas on a white-sand beach and Nature-based wellness.