Where to go in 2025
A new year always brings a bumper crop of hotels to look forward to and the rest of 2025 is no exception. Here are the five we are looking forward to most.
&BEYOND Suyian
In July, &BEYOND Suyian opens in Laikipia (the African safari expert’s first property in Kenya), where guests staying in the 14 suites will have exclusive access to more than 44,000 acres of wilderness on a private conservancy.
Game-drive sightings could include rare African wild dogs and black leopard, as well as species such as Grévy’s zebra.
Nordelaia Beaulieu, Beaulieu-sur-Mer
This summer, the team behind Nordelaia Piedmont is launching its second venture in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, a charming coastal town in the south of France that was once a favourite holiday haunt of Queen Victoria.
Set in a 1960s building overlooking the port, Nordelaia Beaulieu will have minimalist interiors, an Italian restaurant and a rooftop terrace with Mediterranean views.
Ardbeg House, Islay
Drink — specifically peaty, smoky, single-malt Scotch whisky — will be at the heart of Ardbeg House on Islay, when it reopens this autumn with a fresh look courtesy of Russell Sage Studio.
Owned by The Glenmorangie Company (part of Moët Hennessy), which is also behind the nearby Ardbeg Distillery, the Port Ellen hotel will feature a reimagined bar and restaurant and 12 suites, each with design details that nod to its Inner Hebrides location.
The Zetter Bloomsbury, London
Equally reflective of its setting, near the British Museum, will be The Zetter Bloomsbury (main image), the third outpost from the eponymous London-centric hotel group, which is slated for October.
Six transformed Georgian townhouses with interiors by James Thurstan Waterworth (previously at Soho House) will combine antique African and Asian artworks, Persian rugs and 20th-century pieces.
NIHI Rote, Indonesia
A post shared by NIHI Rote | Edge of Wildness ™ (@nihirote)
A photo posted by on
Perhaps one of the most-anticipated openings towards the end of the year, however, is NIHI Rote in West Timor.
Fans of the original (on the island of Sumba) will be hoping for a repeat winning formula of world-class surf, thatched pool villas on a white-sand beach and Nature-based wellness.
London-based journalist Emma began her career at Tatler magazine before going freelance more than 15 years ago. She writes about travel, interiors and design for publications including House & Garden, Country & Townhouse and Centurion, as well as The Times and The Telegraph.
