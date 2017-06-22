Royal Ascot hats: The best of the fashion from flat racing’s greatest meeting

Royal Ascot is synonymous with high fashion – particularly when it comes to the hats sported by many of the female racegoers.

The Duchess of Cambridge during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, London. Photo: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Hat designer Tracy Rose at Royal Ascot 2017, Day Two, on Wednesday 21st June. Photo by Hugh Routledge/REX/Shutterstock

 

Samantha Gibbs, from Ascot, during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: PA

A female racegoer during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, London. Photo: PA

Racegoer Janet Larose, from New York, during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: PA

Milja Kljajic arriving during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: PA

A racegoer arriving during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: PA

A female racegoer wears trousers after the relaxing of the dress code during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, London. Photo: PA

A female racegoer’s floral fascinator during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: PA

A Racegoer during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: PA

The Queen and The Royal Procession arrive at the racecourse. Royal Ascot 2017, Day Two, on Wednesday 21st June. Photo by Hugh Routledge/REX/Shutterstock

Eleanor Tomlinson at Royal Ascot, Day Two, UK – 21 Jun 2017 – Photo by Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock