Ford Focus ST: So long, and thanks for all the fun

In the 1980s and 90s, Ford was the major hot hatch player. The Fiesta XR2 — with its pepper-pot alloys, extra spotlights and flared wheel arches — inspired dreams among the youth. The maniacal Escort RS Cosworth, built to fulfil homologation requirements for rallying, made lottery wish lists. Then came the RS-badged Focus.

RS cars were hardcore: potent engines, all-wheel and rally DNA. They didn’t resonate with everyone, however, so a softer performance ST trim was first introduced on the Mondeo, followed by the Focus in 2002.

The Ford Escort RS Cosworth. 'Maniacal'. (Image credit: Alamy)

Ford produced four Focus ST generations, each with elevated hooliganism. Vibrant colour palettes matched zesty engines and snappy gearboxes, while sharp styling gradually smoothed with time. ST cars began breathing RS air as tuning evolved, till a 10mph top speed difference stood between the hot and super hatch. It’s been a rollercoaster, but sadly, 2025 is the Focus ST’s last loop.

Finished in Azure Blue, I was lucky enough to drive the latest track-aimed Focus ST Edition. I had one week to say goodbye, so I scoped challenging roads and potholed Scottish towns.

(Image credit: Matthew MacConnell)

Track cars are often associated with ludicrous power outputs and roll cages, but not so with the ST Edition. Instead, it gets lighter flow-form alloys, two-way adjustable coilovers, 363mm Brembo brakes, and a 10mm ride-height drop, aiding its corner-attacking forte. Deep bucket seats swallow the two front occupants, while backseat passengers are left to fend for themselves when a tight corner arrives.

Like other Focus models, the interior is usable if unluxurious. A few switches controlling climate, traction control and radio sit below the 13.2-inch touchscreen. Like the base Focus, digital menu faffing is required, but the button-littered steering wheel helps soften the blow.

Push the start button and the ST’s turbocharged four-cylinder wakens, emitting a low gurgle before settling under 1,000rpm, which is good for the neighbours, while Ford Performance logos fill screens — which is good for your inner child.

The ST is oddly civilised below 30mph for a track guise; the colour, unsurprisingly, draws youth and hot hatch enthusiast attention, but it remains quiet and refined regardless of setting. However, Ford’s stiffened the suspension spring rate by 50%, so it crashes across drain covers and deep potholes can lead to a sore back.

On the road: Ford Focus ST Price: £38,800 (ST Edition from £44,000) 0-62mph: 5.7 seconds Power: 276bhp Top Speed: 155mph Fuel economy: 35mpg

Towns slowly became mirror specs. Sunbeams illuminated surrounding rolling hills and cast shadows through trees onto the string of meandering roads awaiting the Focus ST. This was it, the last hurrah.

Switching to ‘S’ mode via a steering wheel button changes the dashboard from blue to orange, the engine revolution rises, and a heads-up display gives F16 fighter jet cues. Ready, set, go!

Downshifting engages the ST’s automatic rev-matching. Sinking the accelerator conjures front-wheel squirm while it channels 276bhp and 420Nm through the front wheels via an electronic limited-slip differential. More power? That would be silly.

The gurgly EcoBoost crescendos as you swap cogs via the tight six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, a digitally enhanced soundtrack is fed through the car’s speakers. I don’t care for arcade-like noises in cars, but this is like someone's vociferous aunt. It’s annoying at first, but it suits the ST’s character.

Its power delivery is delightfully linear, a coax to reach the redline. There’s not much time till 60mph appears on the digital gauge cluster and you’re forced to let off, but doing so awards occupants with bangs and burbles from dual exhausts. Floor the gas, and it’ll accelerate from civilised to obnoxious as quickly as its 5.7-second 0-62mph figure suggests.

While boosting through the countryside in the last Focus ST, I felt conflicted. Around 20 years ago, an Electric Orange ST regularly scrambled through my hometown, and not only did it sound the business, but it flew. I admired it like a childhood crush and now blame it for my fast car obsession.

(Image credit: Matthew MacConnell)

(Image credit: Matthew MacConnell)

17 years later, my first press car arrived: a Mean Green Ford Focus ST. I was in turmoil having ditched my full-time job for freelance motoring journalism; a dream job offering irregular earnings over a salary. And the cherry? We’d just mortgaged our first home.

Sat in our bare living room on garden furniture while gawking at the driveway, the ST provided reassurance of my somewhat questionable career choice, while getting behind the wheel bestowed further solace.

Faster, more aggressive hatchbacks exist, but I always admired Ford’s can-do attitude. Nothing seemed off limits to its boffins; a road car with rally fizz? Sure, why not?

We must be strong, hot hatch lovers. The decision is final, and as of November 2025, Ford will seize Focus production as it concentrates on electrification. Until then, you can order the ST and ST Edition or opt for a used example. Ciao, Focus ST.