Getting married is, and should be, a very special day. But make sure it's only a day, says Annunicata Elwes.
Weddings
Why morning dress is flattering, tasteful and essential for weddings
Whether you splash out or keep it simple, one thing you shouldn't compromise on is your wedding clothes – and morning dress is best, says Jonathan Self.
Why a wedding day is about the people, not the price tag – no matter how high
Caroline Fleetwood has seen it all while hosting weddings at Duncton Mill Fishery in Sussex – and she offers some words of advice for couples planning their nuptials.
Country Life Top 10: Fabulous florists
Country Life Top 10: Wedding planners that mean business
Country Life Top 10: Wedding photographers & videographers
Country Life Top 10: Perfect wedding venues
Country Life Top 10: Wedding caterers – The best companies for killer canapés
Country Life Top 10: Heavenly honeymoon destinations
The secret to a good wedding? More sincerity, less triviality
The secret of the classic country wedding is quality over quantity, says Giles Kime
How to plan the perfect country wedding
Annabel Beeforth from Love My Dress gives her tips on how to pull off the perfect country wedding.
Bridesmaids: Why less is more
Flora Watkins pleads with brides-to-be to avoid the temptation to recruit a small army.
Wedding myths debunked, and mysteries explained
Weddings are as chock full of myth and superstition as they are canapés and crazy relatives.
Country Life Top 10: Engagement rings – The finest rings, from Tiffany, De Beers and more
Top places to propose
Our list of the top places to propose is a must-read if you're thinking about popping the question, as is our advice for where to avoid...