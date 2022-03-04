Effortlessly beautiful conservatory ideas for your home

As we tentatively start to believe that Spring might be here — or at least not too far away — Amelia Thorpe makes her pick of some of the best conservatories and conservatory furniture.

Soft colour

This bespoke timber orangery by David Salisbury is made from Siberian larch and painted in Flagstone, from the company’s own palette, as a soft shade chosen to blend beautifully with the mellow stone of the house. Prices start from £40,000, excluding building works.

01278 764444; www.davidsalisbury.com

Space matters

Designed to suit your requirements, an oak annexe by Julius Bahn can offer additional living space or guest accommodation, home studio or office, complete with wonderful views of the garden. A similar structure would cost about £84,000, excluding building works.

0344 417 1400; www.juliusbahn.co.uk

Garden glory

Shortly after opening his store on Regent Street in London in 1875, Arthur Liberty printed the very first Liberty fabrics. Today, the tradition of glorious design continues with the launch of Liberty Garden, a new outdoor fabric collection printed and woven in Italy and Belgium.

The collection includes 14 designs, from £98 per m, including Fantasia Jungle, Marquee, Persian Voyage and Candy Stripe, shown here in a richly verdant palette of greens.

020–3893 3062; www.libertyfabric.com

Bespoke elegance

Designed to stand the test of time, this bespoke garden room is made from durable powder-coated aluminium in a Bronze Manganese finish. A similar structure would cost about £200,000, from Marston & Langinger by Alitex.

01730 826900; www.marstonandlanginger.com

Extra room

Known for its bespoke garden rooms and orangeries, folding doors and windows, Montpelier Joinery’s designs include this painted garden room, created to form a sympathetic addition to a period house. A similar structure would cost about £48,000, excluding building works.

01384 279933; www.montpelierjoinery.com

Extended living

Oakwrights has been designing bespoke oak-frame houses, garden buildings, garages and home extensions since 1999. Recent designs include this house with sunroom, designed to reflect the local vernacular, with encapsulated traditional pegged and jointed green oak frame. A similar sunroom would cost from £45,000.

01432 353353; www.oakwrights.co.uk

In the frame

Prime Oak offers a range of oak-frame buildings, including conservatories, garden rooms and orangeries. This bespoke oak garden room has a fully tiled and insulated roof, which helps to maintain an ambient temperature all year round. A similar structure would cost about £54,000, excluding building works.

01384 296611; www.primeoak.co.uk

Garden getaway

It was 1920 when James Scott founded Scotts of Thrapston, a company that now has a century-old reputation for a range of timber products, including summerhouses and garden buildings.

The Sun Ray garden room, from £9,670, would be ideal as a painting studio, yoga room or simply for enjoying the beauty of your garden. It is made from sustainably sourced hardwood and painted in a choice of finishes.

01832 732366; www.scottsofthrapston.co.uk

Inside-outside

Designed and custom-made by Vale Garden Houses, this elegant orangery is designed to create a striking indoor-outdoor space, complete with doors that open onto a secluded terrace with sheltered dining area. Prices start from £45,000.

01476 564433; www.valegardenhouses.co.uk

Open living

This modern orangery by Westbury Garden Rooms features a half roof lantern and glazed timber structure made from engineered Accoya timber. It is painted in Westbury’s own colour, Portland Stone, accentuating the tranquil feel of the light-filled extension. Prices start from £50,000.

01245 326500; www.westburygardenrooms.com

Outdoor cushions

Struggling to find a choice of cushions for their garden furniture, Fi Heath and Melissa Jennings founded Amelfi in 2019 to make custom outdoor soft furnishings. Now they offer bespoke cushions in more than 100 designer fabrics—which are all water, mould, stain and UV resistant—prices from £90 per cushion. For a complete outdoor setting, outdoor tablecloths and parasols are available to match.

07778 619417; www.amelfi.co.uk

Reef Lava outdoor cushion, £75, Andrew Martin.

020–3887 6113; www.andrewmartin.co.uk

Evie Pin Stripe outdoor cushion in Flax Blue, £97, Neptune.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com

Nomad Taurus outdoor cushion, £75, Weaver Green.

01548 431902; www.weavergreen.com

Metal pieces

Bennington Metal Furniture is the family-owned sister business to the long-established horse drawn-carriage company Bennington Carriages, which uses its well-honed skills to handmake metal furniture in its Nottinghamshire workshops. Pieces include the Cube Collection of side tables, from £295, and multi-shelf consoles, from £795.

01400 281280; www.benningtonmetalfurniture.co.uk