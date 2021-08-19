The finest outdoor kitchens and grills

The smartest kit for outdoor cooks, chosen by Amelia Thorpe.

AGA Professional Wheeled Cooktop

With its circular solid-top cooking surface and vented lid, the AGA Professional Wheeled Cooktop, £3,950, allows you to grill, sear, roast, steam, stir-fry, smoke and bake, all in the great outdoors.

www.agaliving.com

Officine Gullo OG Professional Grill 100

The OG Professional Grill 100 is an impressive barbecue with a 500sq cm (77sq in) grill area, three main stainless steel burners and integrated rotisserie and smoking systems. It can be customised in the colour of your choice, and costs £13,194.

www.officinegullo.com

The Garden Kitchen by Clive Christian

Created for cooking and entertaining alfresco, The Garden Kitchen by Clive Christian Furniture Co is crafted in Lancashire and inspired by yacht design, including the classic pinstriped deck. Made from naturally hardy ebonised iroko with a UV blocking lacquer, it is finished with marine-grade decorative hardware. Kitchen prices from £50,000.

www.clivechristianfurniture.com

Everhot Grill

Inspired by Argentinian asado-style cooking over a wood fire, the Everhot Grill, £2,195, has a large, height-adjustable cooking grill with the capacity to accelerate or slow the cooking process to suit your tastes.

www.everhot.co.uk

Gaze Burvill’s A La Carte Vertical outdoor kitchen

Made in Hampshire by Gaze Burvill, the A La Carte Vertical outdoor kitchen combines high performance materials with alfresco appliances of your choice, including barbecues, pizza ovens and more. Kitchen prices from £30,000 including appliances.

www.gazeburvill.com

Sub-Zero & Wolf ICBID-24RO indoor/outdoor refrigerator

Sub-Zero & Wolf offers a suite of outdoor appliances, including grills and warming drawers, and, shown here, ICBID-24RO indoor/outdoor refrigerator drawers, £5,580, designed to chill 71 litres of fresh foods, drinks and snacks between adjustable dividers.

www.subzero-wolf.co.uk