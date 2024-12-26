The 2024 Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz: The Answers

How did you do? Check your answers to the quiz
So that was 2024
1) Mr Bates vs The Post Office
2) XL bully
3) Cadbury
4) Sir Andy Murray
5) Sadiq Khan
6) Liquids
7) Thorpe Park Resort, Surrey
8) A milkshake
9) Asian hornet
10) Oasis
Nature
1) 24
2) Canary
3) 97%
4) Red-necked wallaby
5) Female
Sport
1) High jump
2) Wayne Rooney
3) Surrey County Cricket Club
4) Heptathlon
5) Darts
Art
1) Edvard Munch
2) My Bed
3) Tate Britain, Tate Modern, Tate Liverpool and Tate St Ives
4) Kate Moss
5) Campbell’s
Stage and screen
1) The Taming of the Shrew
2) Dory
3) Ballet
4) Dylan Thomas
5) Duckface
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree
1) All I Want for Christmas is You
2) Fairytale of New York
3) It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
4) White Christmas
5) Last Christmas
Literature
1) Simon Armitage
2) Go Set a Watchman
3) 13¾
4) Boggis, Bunce and Bean
5) Reading
Science
1) Six
2) Diamond
3) Water
4) The Hippocratic Oath
5) Zero
Music
1) David Bowie
2) Ludwig van Beethoven
3) Dolly Parton
4) Amy Winehouse
5) Bohemian Rhapsody
Food and drink
1) A cake
2) Two
3) Almonds
4) Saffron
5) Advocaat
Dearly departed
1) Dame Maggie Smith
2) Dave Myers
3) Annie Nightingale
4) Ian Lavender
5) Rob Burrow
6) James Earl Jones
History
1) Catherine of Aragon and Anne of Cleves
2) Battle of Balaklava
3) Ear
4) Boudicca
5) 1928
We wish you a merry Christmas
1) Boxing Day
2) Orange
3) January 5
4) Norway
5) Christmas pudding
The 2023 Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz
Test your festive knowledge with Country Life's biggest quiz of the year, as compiled by Victoria Marston.
The 2023 Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz: The Answers
All the answers to Country Life's 2023 Christmas Quiz.
The 2022 Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz
Challenge yourself with our traditional test of knowledge, drawn from all things Country Life, as compiled by Kate Green.
The 2022 Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz: The Answers