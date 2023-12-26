The 2023 Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz: The Answers

All the answers to Country Life's 2023 Christmas Quiz.

If you’ve come here before trying the quiz, jump back to have a go before returning to the answers here.

If you’ve got as many as you think you’ll get, scroll down and all will be revealed.

So that was 2023

1) Walrus 2) Not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car 3) Flying Scotsman 4) Just Stop Oil 5) George VI and Queen Elizabeth 6) Mars bar 7) Glastonbury Festival 8) June 9) Orkney 10) Spain 11) Sir Michael Caine 12) Wales

A right royal affair

1) Rudyard Kipling 2) St Mary Magdalene, Sandringham, Norfolk 3) Teatime on Christmas Eve 4) Christmas puddings 5) Three

Fa la la la la

1) Good King Wenceslas 2) The Holly and the Ivy 3) Ding Dong! Merrily on High 4) Away in a Manger 5) Once in Royal David’s City

Say what you see

1) Buckingham (central London) 2) Eltham (Greenwich, south-east London) 3) Placentia (Greenwich, south-east London) 4) Hampton (west London) 5) Clarendon (Wiltshire) 6) Windsor (Berkshire) 7) Holyroodhouse (Edinburgh) 8) Nonsuch (Surrey) 9) Whitehall (central London) 10) Kensington (west London)

The season of goodwill on screen

1) An angel gets its wings 2) The Wet Bandits 3) The Snowman and the Snowdog 4) The drums 5) 1950s (1954)

With all the trimmings

1) Clockwise 2) Gingerbread 3) Turnip and cabbage 4) Italy 5) Chestnut

The holly and the ivy

1) Hollies 2) Mistletoe 3) Two (Hedera helix and Hedera hibernica) 4) Christmas tree 5) Mexico

All shook up

1) Gingerbread man 2) Feast of Stephen 3) Frankincense 4) Christmas card 5) Fairy lights

Dearly departed

1) Ronald Blythe 2) Baroness (Betty) Boothroyd 3) Mystic Meg (Margaret Anne Lake) 4) Paul O’Grady 5) Dame Mary Quant 6) Sir Michael Parkinson 7) Sir Michael Gambon 8) Sir Bobby Charlton

Christmas on the page

1) Lucy 2) Four 3) Clement Clarke Moore 4) Two 5) His children

Flutter by, butterfly

1) Red admiral (Vanessa atalanta) 2) Comma (Polygonia c-album) 3) Marbled white (Melanargia galathea) 4) Orange-tip (Anthocharis cardamines) 5) Peacock (Aglais io) 6) Brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

1) A witch 2) St John 3) One flake 4) Coca-Cola 5) Feliz Navidad 6) William the Conqueror (1066) 7) Britain 8) A stag 9) 1957 10) 13