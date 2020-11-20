11 perfect Christmas gift ideas for the man or woman who has everything

From beautiful books and artistic accessories to a weekend away in one of the country's most famous castles, these gifts from our carefully-selected partners offer options for everyone — no matter how tricky to buy for.

Club Matters are passionate about creating stylish tableware that’s handmade in England. From a fabulous range of table mats, to trays, salad bowls, glassware, candlesticks, ceramics, and platters the choice is almost endless. And you have to love their philosophy: a beautifully-laid table speaks volumes.

See more at www.clubmatters.co.uk.

Treat a loved one to a voucher for an overnight stay in the award-winning Bed & Breakfast at Hever Castle offering five star luxury and a breakfast fit for royalty! Overnight stays include complimentary access to the Castle and gardens.

See more at www.hevercastle.co.uk.

The combination of semi precious stones and 22ct gold is what Polly does so well. Ancient influences and completely contemporary designs are the other perfect combination in her collection of beautiful, wearable, jewellery.

See more at www.pollygasstongoldsmith.co.uk.

Cicely Mary Barker’s complete collection of Flower Fairies has been brought together in anexclusive blocked presentation box, with fully restored original paintings. Available only direct from The Folio Society, it is the perfect gift.

See more at www.foliosociety.com.

Fall in love with an exclusive collection of luxurious merino wool garments and accessories. Delightfully soft, effortlessly elegant and naturally sustainable,w holly produced in New Zealand. Treat your loved ones to a special gift this Christmas. Luxury gift wrapping and complimentary delivery included with all orders.

See more at www.elegantmerino.co.uk.

The Glaze & Gordon collection offers something a little bit different for countryside and equestrian enthusiasts, including beautiful racing, hunting, polo and shooting themed gifts. Every piece is carefully handpicked from across Europe and the Americas, based on durability, design, and difference.

See more at www.glazeandgordon.com.

Happy customers call Wild Meadow Kitchen’s brownies the best in the world — and they are truly scrumptious, made using the finest Belgian chocolate. A perfect gift or tasty treat for all ages, choose from our selection boxes or special Christmas editions.

See more at www.wildmeadowkitchen.co.uk.

Bespoke hand painted portraits by award-winning British artists Jennifer Williams and Charlie Williams-Hill. The perfect way to transform memories into an original piece of artwork, a portrait to cherish forever. This can be a wonderful gift for yourself or a friend.

See more at www.lowenart.co.uk.

Give a timeless gift of beauty, splendour and significance this Christmas. A gift that speaks a multitude of words. Begin a Pearl Love Affair with PLAX Jewellery.

See more at www.plaxjewellery.com.

Beautiful velvet slippers by Trickers, complete with velvet uppers, leather lining and a leather sole — the perfect luxury Christmas gift for the man who has everything. Timeless shoes is a family run, Northampton-based business, offering the finest selection of top quality brands from the nation’s shoemaking capital.

See more at www.timeless-shoes.co.uk.

Select the perfect gift from this collection of nature and art inspired, hand finished silk accessories. Designs licensed from museums, art collections and artist estates raise vital royalty income to support those artists and institutions. Use code COUNTRYLIFE15 to receive 15% off your online order.

See more at www.foxandchave.com, email sales@foxandchave.com or call 01494 725056.