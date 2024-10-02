The Art of Lighting: Four of Britain’s top designers share their best tips for choosing lighting

At a recent panel discussion hosted at Vaughan’s London showroom during Focus/24, interior designers Emma Pocock and Sarah Peake, lighting designer Jo Mann of Lighthouse Designs and Richard Smith of Vaughan shared their top 10 tips on choosing lighting.

Mix it up

Using traditional lighting in a contemporary setting (and vice versa) will ensure that a scheme won’t date; Vaughan’s Savona and Farnham floor lights blend seamlessly in classic spaces and the clean lines of the Zurich pendant make it a great choice for contemporary interiors.

Invest in the best materials

Brass comes in a variety of finishes and, when unlacquered, it will develop an attractive patina that creates a timeless feel. Vaughan also has a range of alabaster wall lamps, table lamps and pendants such as the Etruscan Urn table lamp and the Langley ceiling light that add beautiful texture to both classic and contemporary settings.

Use a baffle

Baffles and diffusers will reduce harsh glare from both lamps and spotlights, creating a much more comfortable type of light.

Kitchen lighting

If choosing a statement pendant light, such as the Kimmeridge chandelier, position either over the island or the kitchen table but not both.

Bathroom lighting

In addition to Vaughan’s large range of IP-rated wall lights that are suited to bathrooms, such as the Norfolk, Downham and Easton, consider creating niches by the bath and shower that will not only provide you with extra storage, but also add discrete illumination.

Achieving the right balance between architectural and decorative lighting

Architectural lighting, such as recessed and directional spots, can be used to complement a mix of floor, wall and table lamps that create mood and provide task lighting for activities such as reading.

Make a furniture plan

When planning a scheme, map out the position of all the elements in a room, including furniture, paintings and other artworks in order to understand where both decorative and architectural lighting is required.

Opt for a frosted LED bulb

Frosted LED bulbs with a soft glow are ideal, particularly for chandeliers.

Create a contrast

When using a wall light or decorative lamp, a cream or white shade will accentuate its impact. Dark wall lights also look better against a light backdrop—and vice versa.

Floor sockets

When planning a lighting scheme ensure that you have specified any areas where a plug fitted in the floor might be useful.

To contact Vaughan Designs, please visit www.vaughandesigns.com or telephone 020–7349 4600

