The beauty of bespoke: A journey with Julia Lloyd George

Going bespoke with Julia Lloyd George means getting not just a piece of jewellery, but a lifelong treasure.

In the realm of luxury jewellery, the engagement ring stands as a profound symbol of love, destined to be cherished forever. For those seeking a truly personal touch, commissioning a bespoke engagement ring offers an unparalleled opportunity to craft a piece rich with individual meaning and precious memories.

In her stylish and welcoming west London studio Julia Lloyd George’s passion for engagement rings is evident in her bespoke commissions, offering clients an intimate and personalised experience.

From the initial consultation to the presentation of the final masterpiece, Julia’s expertise guides each step, ensuring that every design is personal to the love story it represents. The handcrafted nature of her work and the distinctiveness of each stone mean that no two pieces are ever alike.

Renowned for her exceptional craftsmanship and understanding of coloured gemstones, Julia has dedicated her career to perfecting the art of bespoke jewellery. Her journey began at the esteemed Sir John Cass School of Art in London, followed by an apprenticeship with a distinguished Hatton Garden manufacturer.

At a time when women were scarce in the trade, Julia honed her skills in traditional craftsmanship at the highest level. Her early work designing for Garrard & Co led to the creation of collections for them under her own name, and in 1985 Julia established herself as an independent designer and manufacturer.

With designs distinguished by their simplicity and wearability, often featuring a striking interplay of coloured gemstones set in unpolished, hand-finished yellow gold, the tactile quality of this material, combined with Julia’s talent for sourcing rare and extraordinary stones, has earned her a hugely loyal following amongst admirers of contemporary fine jewellery.

The bespoke design process with Julia is a shared journey, forging a unique bond between client and jeweller.

For those seeking a singular engagement ring, Julia Lloyd George offers not just a piece of jewellery but a lifelong treasure crafted with personal care and exceptional artistry.

Find out more at julialloydgeorge.com