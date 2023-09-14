Julia Lloyd George: Fine jewellery for marking life’s milestones

Julia Lloyd George makes pieces which are ideal for marking special occasions, whether you're buying from her studio or commissioning a bespoke piece as a gift

For generations families have chosen to mark life’s significant moments by exchanging special pieces of jewellery. Milestone birthdays, graduations, weddings and anniversaries or the birth of a child are all opportunities to give something beautiful to a loved one to mark the occasion.

With a reputation for outstanding craftsmanship, Julia Lloyd George has decades of experience matching clients to their perfect piece of fine jewellery, whether it’s a bespoke creation or part of an existing collection. After training in Hatton Garden, and designing her own lines for Garrard & Co, Julia set up as an independent designer in 1985. Over the past 40 years she has become known for her ability to source the most exceptional stones from across the world, and she now boasts a hugely loyal following amongst admirers of contemporary fine jewellery.

Julia’s distinctive style is clean and simple and, despite its modern aesthetic, also wonderfully timeless. Using unpolished and hand-finished yellow gold alongside a mixture of cabochon and faceted stones, her work has a tactile quality which immediately sets it apart from the big brands. Her eye for colour is unrivalled, and her work with Paraiba tourmalines, in particular, is recognised industry-wide.

More recently Julia and her team have observed a growing demand for bespoke jewellery, as clients come to her studio to commission one-off pieces to commemorate special moments in their lives. The bespoke journey is a highly engaging process, and designing such a piece with Julia in her studio is always a uniquely personal experience. From the initial meeting to the first sketches and through to the presentation of the finished piece, each step is guided throughout by Julia’s decades of expertise in bringing clients’ ideas to life.

Julia’s signature styles are ideal for reworking family pieces and she is adept at transforming these into more wearable styles. Key to this process is being able to realise the potential within the existing jewellery: recently she was able to transform an unused diamond necklace into an engagement ring, a necklace and two stunning pairs of drop earrings.

The bespoke process can be daunting for some people, and Julia is an expert at making clients feel at ease. With her many years of experience Julia is adept at interpreting and creating what her clients truly want. Some come with a clear picture of the finished piece they wish for, while others only have a vague idea. Both offer an exciting starting point. The process can be as collaborative as the client wants, starting with sketches and moving on to designs which can be refined together. Sometimes these initial design stages can actually take longer than the manufacturing, especially if there is an unusual stone to be sourced, but it is always worth it when the client opens their box and sees their finished piece for the very first time.

Jewellery has a unique way of capturing a moment in time, and preserving it for the giver and the wearer as well as for future generations. The process of designing together, or indeed picking out the perfect piece of memorable jewellery, produces a bond which lasts which is why families find themselves returning to Julia when they require something special. Her studio space is warm and welcoming, and always open to clients and their families in search of their heirlooms of the future.

Find out more at www.julialloydgeorge.com or call + 44 (0)207 373 5093