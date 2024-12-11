The gift of growing

Entirely built to suit your needs, a bespoke Alitex greenhouse not only helps you nurture flowers and vegetables, but also offers a tranquil retreat from the pressures of daily life.

There’s a touch of Father Christmas about the team at greenhouse manufacturer Alitex. They can make your every wish come true — as long as it has to do with garden buildings.

‘We can build anything,’ says brand director Nelly Hall. ‘The majority of our greenhouses are bespoke to meet your every requirement, whether it’s a lean-to, a hexagon, internal partitions where you can grow vegetables, or a place to escape and soak up the views.’

As an example, she mentions a lean-to greenhouse the company built for a keen horticulturalist and professional florist.

She wanted it all, explains Mrs Hall: a simple Victorian design made of aluminium (for ease of maintenance) and powder-coated in a colour that would be sympathetic to its setting; an extended double lobby to take in the garden views, but also enjoy a festive atmosphere at Christmas; a warmer, partitioned area in which seeds could germinate and tender plants grow sheltered; a reservoir to store rainwater; and a wood burner with its chimney, to mention only a few criteria.

It may sound like a tall order, but Alitex pulled it off brilliantly — so well, in fact, that the greenhouse was on show at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. A similar Alitex project also turned heads at this year’s Chelsea: a traditional greenhouse in elegant wood sage colour, complete with space for citrusfruit trees and a sophisticated dining area in collaboration with THE PIG hotels.

The company can draw on decades of expertise, having been founded more than 70 years ago, but it doesn’t merely rest on its laurels. It keeps investing in new ideas, materials and — perhaps most importantly — people: all members of staff share a genuine passion for horticulture. This not only allows Alitex to understand the needs of every client and build the perfect greenhouse for them, but also to advise them on crucial matters, such as the best positioning to make the most of sunshine and ensure appropriate ventilation.

It’s also the reason Alitex is trusted by some of the world’s greatest gardens, whether the National Trust, RHS Wisley or Kew Gardens, for which the company built a new glasshouse in 2017. Alitex supports its customers every step of the way, including offering a planning-permission application service if required.

Perfection, however, can’t be rushed, which is why now — even though it’s cold and dark outside and the garden is bare — is the right time to start thinking about your new greenhouse. This will give customers enough time to consider what they really want, discuss it with Alitex, refine their vision and ensure their new, beautiful, bespoke building is ready for the growing season. With Christmas coming, why not give yourself a present you can enjoy for years to come?

For further information, please visit www.alitex.co.uk, telephone 01730 826900 or request an Alitex brochure.