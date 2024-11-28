The ultimate Canadian train journey

Experience the spectacular scenery of the Canadian Rockies onboard the luxury and top-tier service of Rocky Mountaineer.

Think of the world’s most iconic train journeys and it’s likely that Rocky Mountaineer and the Canadian Rockies springs to mind. The luxury train company has only been running since 1990 but it became an overnight hit for its world-class all-daylight service and front-row seats to Western Canada’s wild, cinematic landscapes — from jagged ice-capped peaks and shimmering alpine lakes to waterfalls and glaciers.

The most popular journey is First Passage to the West, from Vancouver to Banff via the riverside town of Kamloops (the Rocky Mountaineer is the only passenger rail train on this historic route), which winds through dramatic mountain passes and canyons.

Other options include Journey Through the Clouds from Vancouver to Jasper, taking in incredible sights such as Pyramid Falls and Mount Robson in Jasper National Park, the tallest peak in the Rockies; and Rainforest to Gold Rush, which has the same beginning and end point but includes stops in Whistler and Quesnel.

On all routes, there is the choice of SilverLeaf Service and premium GoldLeaf Service. Book rail packages through Canada experts Canadian Affair before December 2 for a limited special upgrade offer to GoldLeaf Service and a saving of up to £200 per person for 2025 bookings. This top-tier all-inclusive trip takes place in two-level dome coaches with oversized windows and a glass roof for uninterrupted views, so you really feel like you’re among nature as the train passes through pine forests and trundles alongside rushing rivers There’s also an exclusive outdoor viewing platform – a boon for keen photographers wanting to capture the panoramic vistas.

In the lower carriage dining room, passengers can tuck into meals while gazing out at the constantly shifting scenic backdrop. Gourmet dishes made from fresh local ingredients include those that reflect regional Canadian cuisine; GoldLeaf Service also features a selection of complimentary wines, beer, soft drinks and snacks. The entire experience is designed for maximum comfort, from the reclining seats with extra legroom on the train itself to the high-end hotels that passengers stay in on multi-day journeys, and seamless transfers between destinations.

Knowledgeable hosts will share stories and provide interesting commentary on the regions the train is travelling through and GoldLeaf Service passengers also have access to unique excursions before or after the journey, ensuring a more in-depth discovery of each destination. This is a legendary, luxury train adventure that puts epic scenery – and service – first.

