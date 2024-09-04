The timeless appeal of Vaughan and the secrets of good lighting to be unpacked by four of Britain’s top designers

For more than four decades, Vaughan has combined inspiration from past and present to create beautifully crafted lighting, furniture and textiles that will stand the test of time.

With a breadth and depth of designs ranging from classically inspired ceiling lights and lanterns to pared-back floor and table lamps with a distinctly Modernist flavour, Vaughan is the perfect place to find inspiration for beautifully designed and crafted pieces, whether at its flagship showroom at the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, London SW10, or on its new-look website.

Its ethos has never been to follow trends; instead, it creates pieces that enhance the spaces they occupy. This elusive quality has earned it a devoted following among interior designers, not only for its highly inventive approach, but also for the quality of materials and painstaking construction that ensure both reliability and longevity.

In recent years, Vaughan has expanded its range to include furniture and textiles, created with the same attention to detail and distinctive looks that will never lose their appeal.

On Tuesday, September 17, at 10.15am, there will be a rare opportunity to hear four leading designers discuss a vital element in every interior-design scheme: good-quality, well-chosen lighting that is appropriate both to the function and the aesthetics of a room.

The event takes place on the second day of Focus/24 and the experts include Emma Pocock, one half (with Bunny Turner) of the design duo Turner Pocock; Sarah Peake, founder of Studio Peake; Richard Smith, product designer at Vaughan Designs; and Jo Mann, from the lighting design studio based in the Cotswolds.

Vaughan Event at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour

TIME: 10.15am–11.30am, Tuesday, September 17

LOCATION: Vaughan Designs

ADMISSION: Entry to this event is free

CONTACT: www.vaughandesigns.com