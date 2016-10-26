6 spooky Halloween activities for children

Entertain your little monsters with one of these outings this weekend.

Haunted Gallery sleepover, Dulwich Picture Gallery, London

29 – 30 October

Pack up the sleeping bags for a Halloween sleepover at the Dulwich Picture Gallery. Pay a visit to the on-site haunted house, interact with the paintings brought to life by mystery guests, and create a vintage-inspired Halloween print to take home. Bed down for the night amongst the Old Masters and wake up to breakfast and a classic film. All children (suitable for 7-13 year olds) must be accompanied by an adult. Breakfast and snack provided. £50 per person.

(www.dulwichpicturegallery.com)

The enchantment of Chester Zoo

22 – 31 October

This Halloween, Chester Zoo is under a spell from an evil sorcerer trying to steal away all of the super powers of the nocturnal animals. In conjunction with Wild Rumpus, The Enchantment of Chester Zoo is set to take visitors into a breath taking world, immersing them in incredible stories and moments of wonder as they follow the Wise Old Owl to try and break the spell, with a host of performers, musicians, aerialists, acrobats and animals to help with the magic. The event is free with standard entry but must be booked in advance. Advance tickets from £20.00 per adult and £16.86 per child. (www.chesterzoo.org/whats-happening/the-enchantment)

The Hex Factor, Nunnington Hall, Yorkshire

29 – 30 October

National Trust properties across the country will embrace the spirit of Halloween with a host of scary trails, pumpkin carving and story-telling for families. Follow the haunted trail at Northumberland’s Nunnington Hall to discover its eerie past, join a ghoulish ghost tour and take part in the ‘Hex Factor’ parade, where the scariest costumes will win the crown. Events are free but standard entry of £7.50 per adult and £3.75 per child applies.

(www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall; 01439 748 283)

Broomstick making, Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire

29 October

Get ready for Halloween by making your very own broomstick at Dunstable Downs. Get your broomstick license and head out for a race across the beautiful hills. The session costs £7.50 per broomstick. (www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dunstable-downs-and-whipsnade-estate; 01582 500 920)

A Roald Dahl-inspired Halloween at Tatton Park, Cheshire

22 – 30 October

Roald Dahl’s stories were certainly not short of gruesome characters and this Halloween, the Roald Dahl’s Tremendous Adventures attraction at Tatton Park will celebrate some of his most wicked. Visitors are invited to the Spooktacular Halloween Party at The Witches’ Hotel Magnificent where they can find all the ingredients for Formula 86 Delayed Action Mouse-Maker. In the depths of the Hall is the creepy witches sweet shop laboratory, whilst the gardens will be home to pumpkins and some sinister witch watching opportunities. Witch spotters will be on hand to help and there’ll be spooky storytelling in the eerie barn. A Totally Tatton Twit ticket costs £27.50 per family (£11 per adult and £5.50 per child). (www.tattonpark.org.uk/events_at_tatton_park/halloween-half-term.aspx)

Wand whittling and Witches and Wizard’s training camp, Cliveden, Buckinghamshire

22 – 30 October

Little witches and wizards will be bewitched at Cliveden House this Halloween, with the chance to recreate their very own Hogwarts. Take a spellbinding journey into the woods to collect natural things for a magical potion and choose a wizarding wand. Wild wizard and witch outfits are encouraged to frighten off any evil spirits. Suitable for children aged 4-11 (must be accompanied by an adult). The event costs £3 per child. Standard entry £10.00 per adult and £5.00 per child.

(www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cliveden; 01628 605 069)