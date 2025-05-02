Country Life is hiring
Change is afoot at Country Life and we are looking for a new News & Property Editor, and a Luxury Editor.
The position of News & Property Editor offers a rare opportunity to play a leading part for the brand, of significant commercial importance, which involves curating, editing and writing for both the weekly Town & Country news section and the main magazine’s property section, plus working with the website and advertising teams.
Applicants should have a variety of interests, as the job is different every week, from exploring Victorian railway tunnels and brainstorming with property agents to interviewing Government officials, heritage bodies, Byron experts or famous artists, to name a few recent ones.
They’ll also need experience in news or property journalism and to be well versed in maintaining industry relationships, with previous writing and editing work across print and digital platforms for premium lifestyle or heritage media and a good understanding of the property market.
Meanwhile, if you have an astute eye for the finer things, we are seeking maternity cover for our Luxury Editor on a 12-month FTC, which involves curating top-notch luxury content, commissioning and writing features, as well as styling and directing fashion and still-life photoshoots. Editorial experience on a premium brand is essential, along with commercial awareness and confidence working alongside advertisers and brand partners.
Both roles report to the Editor-in-Chief, are full-time, hybrid (working from both the office and home) and require an understanding of the Country Life voice and what our readers are interested in.
Visit The Future careers page for further information and to apply.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by HRH The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
