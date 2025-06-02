From the Country Life archive: The Maori meeting house in leafy Surrey
Every Monday, Melanie Bryan, delves into the hidden depths of Country Life's extraordinary archive to bring you a long-forgotten story, photograph or advert.
Sandwiched between the A25 and the A247 in the verdant, rolling Surrey countryside lie the remains of Clandon Park — a grand, 18th century Palladian mansion raised to a mere shell by a devastating fire in 2015.
In the grounds of this former jewel, however, stands a far rarer, and clearly more fortunate structure who has survived the ravages of time and Nature, including escaping her neighbour’s fire, a catastrophic volcanic eruption and a journey that has taken this modest building half way around the world.
Commissioned by Chief Aporo Wharekaniwha, Hinemihi o the Ao Tawhito — Hinemihi of the Old World — is a timber and thatch Maori meeting house from the 19th century.
In June 1886, an unexpected volcanic eruption from Mount Tarawera killed 153 from the small settlement of Te Wairoa on New Zealand’s volcanic North Island. Hinemihi not only survived, she offered sanctuary to the fortunate few who ran to her. These fortunate few wisely decided to move to safer ground, resettling in nearby Rotorua. It is here in the story the William Hillier, 4th Earl of Onslow, Governor of New Zealand and owner of Clandon comes into the story.
As his tenure as Governor came to an end, the Earl — who was a great respecter of Maori culture wished to take home a souvenir of his time in the islands. Unsatisfied with a stuffed Kiwi or an ancient All Black’s shirt, he set his heart on acquiring Hinemihi. In 1892, the sale of building was agreed with Chief Aporo’s son, and Hinemihi was deconstructed and shipped to England, where she still stands to this day next to the ravaged ruins of her bricks and mortar neighbour.
Melanie is a freelance picture editor and writer, and the former Archive Manager at Country Life magazine.
