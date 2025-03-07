Houses, volcanoes and a bullseye: Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 7, 2025
10 questions to test your memory, nous and instinct for a wild guess.
The Country Life quiz runs daily at 5pm.
Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
'We’re still using the garden gates from Far from the Madding Crowd': How homes of all shapes and sizes can become stars of the screen
Renting your house out for filming can be fun, occasionally alarming, a good revenue stream and might even increase its value.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
'A big opportunity for a small, crowded and beautiful country': Fiona Reynolds on how the Land Use Framework can make Britain better
The Government’s Land Use Framework should be viewed as an opportunity to be smarter with our land, but conflicts need to be resolved along the way says Fiona Reynolds, chair of the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission.
By Fiona Reynolds Published
-
Robin Hood's seaside getaway, and who appears on the £20 note? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 6, 2025
Our daily quiz features one of the most beautiful spots in Britain... but where is it?
By Toby Keel Published
-
Ladybirds, the Nobel Prize, and who wrote 'Greensleeves'? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 5, 2025
Try your luck at our daily quiz.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Which English king literally lost his head? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 4 2025
It's time for your daily dose of the confidently-remembered, the faintly-ringing bells and the wild guesses.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Who was the king immediately before Queen Victoria? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 3 2025
It's time for your daily dose of the confidently-remembered, the faintly-ringing bells and the wild guesses.
By Toby Keel Published
-
How did Shakespeare spell his name? Country Life Quiz of the Day, 28 February 2025
It's our final Quiz of the Day for this week — best of luck.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Spot the £30 million house, and Jagger's first ever Satisfaction: Country Life Quiz of the Day, 27 February 2025
Have a go at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
Rick Astley's breakthrough hit, Picasso vs. Van Gogh and guess the country house price: Quiz of the Day, 26 February 2025
Have a go at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
Hedgehogs, elephants and what is 'chromophobia'? Quiz of the Day, 25 February 2025
Have a go at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published