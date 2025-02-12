Name that mouse! And nine more to test you in our Quiz of the Day

Adorable rodents, a surprisingly affordable Surrey mansion and a classic Van Gogh find their place in Wednesday's quiz.

mouse in a dandelion
It's definitely a mouse.... but what kind of mouse is it?
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Toby Keel
By
published
in News

Welcome to our new Country Life quiz, which we'll be running every weekday at 5pm.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸