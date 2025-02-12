Name that mouse! And nine more to test you in our Quiz of the Day
Adorable rodents, a surprisingly affordable Surrey mansion and a classic Van Gogh find their place in Wednesday's quiz.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
'The whiff of a McDonald’s Happy Meal has them pouring in': London, where the foxes are streets ahead
The urban fox is as much a part of the city as the red bus or St Paul's. Will this elusive animal outlast us all?
By Patrick Galbraith Published
-
In full bloom: 'Flowers: Flora in art and culture' opens at the Saatchi Gallery
From 100,000 dried flowers to a contemporary interpretation of Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers', the Saatchi Gallery's new 'Flowers' exhibition is the perfect spring antidote to long winter days.
By Charlotte Mullins Published
-
Which of Henry VIII's wives was just 19 when she died? And nine more brainteasers in the Quiz of the Day
How much is that house? What's that crazy picture? And which of Henry VIII's wives was youngest when she died? It's all here in Tuesday's Country Life Quiz of the Day.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Country Life's Quiz of the Day, 10 February 2025: How many people live in Shetland?
Guess the house price, remember the stuff you learned at school and take wild stabs in the dark. You'll love it.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Country Life's Quiz of the Day, 7 February 2025: 10 head-scratchers to take you into the weekend
Guess the house price, remember the stuff you learned at school and take wild stabs in the dark. You'll love it.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Country Life's Quiz of the Day, 6 February 2025: Britain's strangest flying creature, guess the house price, and eight more questions to test you
Guess the house price, remember the stuff you learned at school and take wild stabs in the dark. You'll love it.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Country Life's Quiz of the Day, 5 February 2025: Can hedgehogs swim, and nine other brainteasers
Guess the house price, remember the stuff you learned at school and take wild stabs in the dark. You'll love it.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The house that refused to die: Castle Howard's spectacular 21st-century renaissance
'Molten lead cascaded from the roof into the centre hall, and then the dome crashed to the ground, leaving the interior an inferno of blazing timber and shattered stonework.' 85 years on from the devastating fire at Castle Howard, restoration is still going on. Annunciata Elwes reports.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
This week's issue of Country Life — and how to subscribe or get your copy
Find out what's in this week's issue of Country Life — and how to save over 50% on the cover price when you take out a subscription.
By Country Life Last updated
-
Dawn Chorus: The world-famous fashion icon who found global fame in her 90s, beating the January blues and our quiz of the day
Today’s Dawn Chorus spans the collections of American fashion icon Iris Apfel for sale with Christie’s and 25 years of the Serpentine Pavilion.
By Rosie Paterson Published