Which of Henry VIII's wives was just 19 when she died? And nine more brainteasers in the Quiz of the Day

How much is that house? What's that crazy picture? And which of Henry VIII's wives was youngest when she died? It's all here in Tuesday's Country Life Quiz of the Day.

Natalie Portman as Anne Boleyn
Natalie Portman as Anne Boleyn in 'The Other Boleyn Girl'
(Image credit: Alamy)
Toby Keel
By
published
in News

Welcome to our new Country Life quiz, which we'll be running every weekday at 5pm.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸