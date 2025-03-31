Who wrote The Tenant of Wildfell Hall? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 31, 2025

There's angora, aluminium and the biggest English star of the silent movie era in Monday's Quiz of the Day.

Tenant of Wildfell Hall
Rupert Graves and Tara Fitzgerald in the 1996 adaptation of The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.
(Image credit: Alamy)
Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in News

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at around 4pm.

Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸