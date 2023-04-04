Website https://www.purling.com/ Email sales@purling.com Address Purling, Studio 101, Network Hub, 300 Kensal Road, London, W10 5BE U.K. Social



Our Story

Founded in 2012, Purling originated from a desire to bring to life traditional games in a new way; using colour, art, beautiful materials and specialist finishing processes. Our mission is to create games that feel wonderful to play with, are visually appealing and at the same time, positively enhance and complement homes, offices and all manner of spaces. From the beginning we’ve made big waves and a powerful impact; we’ve already worked with a host of well known brands and individuals, from artists to sports stars, media personalities to influencers, all to better serve our discerning global customers.

We launched with chess in a range of luxurious materials – Ebony, Boxwood, Maple & Alabaster, all hand carved and lacquered with Italian Nappa Leather base felts, featuring the Purling logo embossed in 18 carat gold. Our sets soon established themselves as style leaders with their luxury, highly tactile feel, making them sets with which people love to play. We soon extended our product offer, working with local and international artists, to create unique pieces that are as much an art statement as a playable game, beautifully complimenting our core designs. Our games serves as distinctive design statements alongside their practical uses, helping to bring together interior schemes and providing an alluring focus in any space.

Our backgammon and playing cards proved a great success and are seen as highly collectable across all markets. Both are back on the scene, revitalised and refreshed under the keen eye of our Creative Director, Gosia. The further introduction of new product categories and new collaborations with global luxury brands will further reinforce our position within the luxury games and interior sectors. Purling games grace homes and offices across the globe as well as being found on cruise liners and all manner of craft on the water and in the air.

Our ability to customise our games has led to commissions for sets which are the perfect finishing touch to any design scheme whatever the location, theme or colour palette. In 2021, a new management team were appointed to grow and lead the business into new areas whilst building on the strong heritage already established.

Led by our Chairman, Gillian, a successful entrepreneur and investor, the team have built out into new areas and further developed longstanding relationships with suppliers, distributors and the customer base to take Purling forward into its second In 2022, we celebrated our 10th anniversary with the appointment of our first Brand Ambassador – ZsokaGaal.