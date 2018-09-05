Abberley Hall

Whenever the public-school scholarships are announced, Abberley usually features strongly. The strapline ‘Gumboots and Greek’ gives a pretty good idea of its ethos: although non-selective, it’s full-on academically and outdoors, being set in 90 acres of parkland around the 19th-century hall.

Rugby is as big as music – the chapel choir sings in Worcester cathedral. Activities include beekeeping, fishing, film-making, origami, Scottish dancing, spy club and the school newspaper; you can also bring your pony. Years 5 and 7 spend time improving their French and having fun in Abberley’s chalet in the French Alps.

235 pupils aged 2–13, co-ed, day and full boarding

About £3,000–£8,000