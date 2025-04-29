Lewis Hamilton, Claude Monet and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 29, 2025

Tuesday's Quiz of the Day looks back at Lewis Hamilton's first win and ponders on the meaning of greige.

lewis hamilton
One of the greats of motor racing — but when was his first ever win?
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in News

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at around 4pm.

Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸