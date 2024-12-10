A Brussels sprout recipe that sounds completely bizarre, but will make you glad you didn’t wait until Christmas to start eating them

Anyone for Brussels sprout spaghetti carbonara? No, really — wait until you try it.

Brussels sprouts are perhaps uniquely divisive in the world of food, thanks to a chemical make-up which makes some people — known as ‘super-tasters’ — experience their taste as exceptionally bitter.

So long as you’re not among their number, though, this is a tasty and enormously nutritious addition to any meal. Even spaghetti carbonara.

‘Nutty, earthy and surprisingly versatile, it’s finally time to celebrate the Brussels sprout,’ writes our Kitchen Garden Cook Melanie Johnson as she shared this recipe.

We’ve got to admit, we were sceptical at first — but it’s been tested and vetted, and is really quite something.

Recipe: Brussels sprout and bacon carbonara

Ingredients

300g spaghetti

150g bacon, diced

300g Brussels sprouts, halved

1 clove garlic, grated

3 egg yolks

50g Parmesan, grated

Extra grated Parmesan and fresh parsley to serve

Method

Cook the spaghetti as per the packet instructions in a large pot of salted, boiling water until al dente. Reserve 200ml (a small cup) of the starchy pasta water.

Heat a splash of olive oil in a large frying pan. Add the bacon and Brussels sprouts and cook until the baconis crispy and the Brussels sprouts are lightly charred. Add the grated garlic and cook for a further minute.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, Parmesan and seasoning — go heavy on the pepper — and set aside.

Add the drained, cooked spaghetti to the frying pan, tossing to combine, then remove from the heat.

Gradually pour the egg-yolk mixture over the spaghetti and continuously stir to prevent the eggs from scrambling. Add the reserved pasta water, a little at a time, to create a creamy sauce.

Divide the carbonara between plates and finish with extra Parmesan and fresh parsley. Serve immediately.