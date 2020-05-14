How to make a triple-layer Victorian cake with peaches, cream and maple syrup

If you're going to make a cake, make it a good one. Make it this one.

Among the many tweaks to the government’s coronavirus lockdown rules is the news that we’re now able to get out into the great outdoors once more and enjoy picnics. And this summery cake using peaches and fresh cream looks ideal for enjoying al fresco.

This recipe comes from Clare Doggart and Sarah Haggie of Doggart & Squash. They cater for all sorts of events, but in particular weddings — not least due to their status as one of the caterers recommended by The Wedding Present Co. A couple of weeks ago we also shared their scotch egg recipe — between that and the recipe below, you’ve got what you need to make a truly wonderful picnic.

Ingredients

For the cake

280g Butter – unsalted and at room temp

280g Caster sugar

5 Free range eggs

280g Self raising flower

2.5tsp Baking powder

1.5tsp Vanilla bean paste

2 peaches

For the peach compote

8 Peaches

2 tbsp Maple Syrup

Ginger, lemon or cinnamon to taste, if desired

For the rest of the filling

Whipped Cream

450ml Double Cream

Method

For the cake

Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C if it’s a fan oven). Grease three 20cm/8inch sandwich tins with a knob of butter and line the base with baking paper.

Beat together the butter and sugar until pale. Break in the eggs and combine, then sieve in the flour and baking powder.

Divide the mixture evenly between the tins — use a spatula to help remove all the mixture.

Aim to get the cakes as close to the middle of the oven as possible. Check them after 20 mins — they should be golden-brown and springy to touch.

Take them out the oven and allow to cool while still in their tins for 5 minutes, then run a knife (carefully) around the edge of the tin and turn the cakes out onto a cooling rack.

For the peach compote

Peel and dice eight of the fresh peaches, then combine in a saucepan with the two tbsp maple syrup — you can add more or less or to taste.

Cook on low for 20 minutes or until the peaches are very soft, then leave to cool.

Break the peaches down with a potato masher or fork if you prefer smooth Add ginger, lemon or cinnamon to taste.

To assemble the cake

lace one cake upside down and spread with compote, then cream. Top with the second layer cake and spread with compote and then cream. Repeat with the third cake to finish the job, dusting with icing sugar and garnishing with peaches.