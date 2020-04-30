How to make perfect scotch eggs, for the ideal back garden picnic

This recipe from wedding caterers Doggart & Squash will help you make that type of delicious, fresh scotch egg which you get at lovely events, but will never, ever find at a supermarket.

It’s extraordinary how the country getting locked down makes you think about the millions of people whose jobs are either grinding to a halt, or being turned on their heads as they seek other ways to keep things going.

Catering company Doggart & Squash are one example. The owners, Clare Doggart and Sarah Haggie, cater for all sorts of events, but weddings — not least due to their status as one of the catering of choice of The Wedding Present Co. In lockdown, they’re delivering food boxes, fresh flowers and house plants to homes across London and Surrey, full of locally sourced fruit, veg, dairy and baked goods.

The Wedding Present Co, incidentally, has kept the lights on in a different way: their London Showroom is closed, but brides- and grooms-to-be are getting the company’s expert advice on wedding lists for post-lockdown nuptials via Zoom appointments.

One other effect of lockdown is that many of us have a bit more time to try out recipes which we’ve never had time for before. On that list is this one from Clare Doggart and Sarah Haggie, to help you make that type of delicious, fresh scotch egg which you get at lovely events, but will never, ever find at a supermarket.

Ingredients

Makes eight

10 Eggs

1 Tube Sausage Meat

Packet Parsley, finely chopped

Packet Chives, finely chopped

1tbsp Dijon Mustard

1 Leek

1tsp Fennel Seeds

150g Panko Breadcrumbs

150g Plain Flour

Vegetable Oil for frying

Method

Put 8 eggs into a cold pan and bring to the boil. Boil for 3.5 minutes, then transfer straight to a bowl of ice cold water. Allow to cool and then carefully peel.

Finely chop the leeks and sweat them, and gently toast fennel seeds.

In a large mixing bowl combine toasted fennel seeds, chopped parsley and chives, Dijon mustard and sausage meat. Season well.

Divide the mixture into 8 and get three bowls ready: one for the plain flour, one for 2 beaten eggs, one for 150g panko breadcrumbs.

Flour your hands, and take one portion of sausage meat. Flatten on one palm and use the other hand to gently surround the egg with the sausagemeat. Place the coated egg in flour, then the beaten egg, then the panko breadcrumbs.

Repeat for the rest of the eggs and sausage meat.

Heat a fryer or saucepan with vegetable oil to 150c. Cook the eggs for four minutes until golden, turning every so often for an even cook.