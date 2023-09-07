How to make honey chicken and sweetcorn flatbreads

Fresh sweetcorn is an annual treat that is at its best; Melanie Johnson shares a recipe to make the most of it.

‘Delicate kernels burst with sweet, buttery flavours of golden sunshine,’ says our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson of sweetcorn.

The recipe below makes a fine use of them, but you may well just be happy eating corn on the cob if you’re after something simple.

If that’s the case, try Melanie’s tip to cook them a smarter way: cut them into ‘ribs’ by standing them vertically and then cutting from above into quarters — it takes a sharp knife and a little patience, but they look great and it’s a perfect way to share.

Next, marinade for an hour in a mixture of soured cream, chopped chives, hot smoked paprika, parsley and seasoning. Then finally add them to a hot barbecue and cook until lightly charred, or else bake in a moderately hot oven for 25 minutes.

Ingredients

Serves 4

2 corn on the cobs

A splash of olive oil

1tspn ground cumin

1tspn hot smoked paprika

2tbspn harissa chilli paste

1tbspn honey

3 chicken breasts

150ml Greek yoghurt

1 clove garlic, grated

A handful of each, chives, coriander, parsley, dill (or your own variation)

Juice of 1 lemon

A few coriander leaves

4 flatbreads or soft tortillas

Method

Using a sharp knife, slice the kernels from the cobs and add to a bowl with the olive oil, cumin and paprika, then season well. Set aside.

Whisk together the harissa and honey and pour it over the chicken breasts, mixing well to evenly coat. Arrange the chicken snugly in an ovenproof dish and place the dish on an oven tray. Roast for 10 minutes before adding the corn onto the tray outside the chicken dish and roast everything for a further 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Mix together the Greek yoghurt, grated garlic, chopped herbs and lemon juice in a bowl and season well.

Remove the cutlets from their marinade and grill them for a few minutes each side (or you could put them on a barbecue).

To serve, take a flatbread and add a dollop of the herbed Greek yoghurt, followed by slices of harissa chicken and the sweetcorn. A scattering of coriander (or parsley) and you have summer on a plate.