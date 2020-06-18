How to make Royal Ascot’s carrot cake

Royal Ascot is closed to fans this year, but you can at least have a taste of what racegoers would have enjoyed.
Ascot’s Head Chef and Executive Chef, Ben Dutson and Gemma Amor, have supplied this sumptuous cake recipe.
And if you want to go a little further in your Ascot-at-home experience, we’ve a few suggestions here.
Royal Ascot’s afternoon tea carrot cake recipe
Serves 12
For the cake:
- 250g self-raising flour
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 400g caster sugar
- 350ml vegetable oil
- 4 free-range eggs
- 350g grated carrots
- 120g chopped walnuts
For the cream cheese icing:
- 225g cream cheese
- 110g unsalted butter, softened
- 450g icing sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4. Grease two 23cm/9 inch round cake tins.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, cinnamon and sugar. Add the oil and egg mix until blended, then stir in the carrots and nuts. Divide the cake mixture evenly between the two prepared tins.
- Bake for 25 – 30 minutes in the preheated oven. A skewer inserted into the cake should come out clean. Cool the cakes on wire racks before removing from the tins.
- To make the icing, cream together the butter and cream cheese in a medium bowl, then add the sugar and combine. Stir in the nuts and vanilla. Use to fill and ice the cooled cake layers.
Recipe: Blackberry-and-apple tea cake with blackberry sorbet
A surprisingly simple tea cake recipe, served with a refreshing blackberry sorbet. Perfect for an afternoon treat.
Gluten-free carrot cake with cinnamon-and-maple mascarpone frosting
A recipe for gluten free carrot cake, and a couple of other delicious recipes with carrots.
Recipe: Quince, walnut and honey cake, perfect for afternoon tea
Knobbly quince is a delicately fragrant fruit that fills the kitchen with the most incredible aroma, says Melanie Johnson.
Lavender and lemon layer cake with vanilla mascarpone icing
Baked into a lemon layer cake or sandwiched between chocolate kisses, just two of our favourite lavender recipes to try.