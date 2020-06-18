How to make Royal Ascot’s carrot cake

Royal Ascot is closed to fans this year, but you can at least have a taste of what racegoers would have enjoyed.

Ascot’s Head Chef and Executive Chef, Ben Dutson and Gemma Amor, have supplied this sumptuous cake recipe.

And if you want to go a little further in your Ascot-at-home experience, we’ve a few suggestions here.

Royal Ascot’s afternoon tea carrot cake recipe

Serves 12

For the cake:

250g self-raising flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

400g caster sugar

350ml vegetable oil

4 free-range eggs

350g grated carrots

120g chopped walnuts

For the cream cheese icing:

225g cream cheese

110g unsalted butter, softened

450g icing sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method