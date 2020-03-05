How to make Tom Aikens’ blueberry pancakes

Who says pancakes are only for Shrove Tuesday? If you're among the millions who haven't given up dairy for Lent, this recipe from chef and restauranteur Tom Aikens is a wonderful weekend breakfast.

Tom Aikens has made his name with his spectacular cooking and inimitable style. His recently-opened fine-dining restaurant, Muse, offers only tasting menus, and is full of complicated dishes, each one with a story attached.

At home, however, it’s a different story, where the multiple Michelin star-winning chef enjoys simple, delicious dishes such as these blueberry pancakes.

‘I love making pancakes with my daughters Violette and Josephine,’ he says.

‘They really enjoy getting involved and it’s heart-warming to see the happiness that these little sweet treats bring to their faces.’

Ingredients

Serves 6

300g self-raising flour

60g sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

tsp bicarbonate of soda

tsp salt

2 eggs

150ml milk

300ml buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla extract

tsp almond essence

60g unsalted butter, melted

100g blueberries

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C/140° fan/gas mark 3. Sift all the dry ingredients together in one bowl.

Whisk the eggs, milk, buttermilk, vanilla extract and almond essence together in another bowl, then add them to the dry ingredients.

Whisk until smooth, then add the melted butter and continue to whisk until thoroughly mixed in. Carefully fold in the blueberries.

Grease a non-stick pan with non-stick spray or brush with vegetable oil. Drop in large spoonfuls of the batter and cook in the oven for about 8 minutes until golden in colour.

Tom Aikens is chef and founder of Muse in Belgravia — see www.musebytomaikens.co.uk for menus and booking details.