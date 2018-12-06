How to make cranberry scones for a cream tea with a Christmas twist

You might think of scones as something for sunny summer afternoons – this recipe will change that.
Scones are always a winner (at least in the Country Life office, and we assume elsewhere as well) but this recipe from Melanie Johnson adds cranberries to give a Christmassy twist.
The tartness from the cranberries makes the sweetness of the jam all the more delightful… enjoy.
Ingredients (makes half a dozen)
225g self-raising flour
60g unsalted butter
30g caster sugar
150ml buttermilk
1 egg
Large handful of fresh cranberries
Method
Preheat your oven to 200˚C/400˚F/ gas mark 6. Put the self-raising flour in a large bowl and, using your fingertips, rub in the unsalted butter.
Add the caster sugar and a pinch of salt, followed by an egg and the buttermilk.
Bring these all together and then fold in the fresh cranberries.
Try not to over-handle the dough as you shape it into a 3cm-thick circle and cut rounds from it.
Place on a baking sheet and bake for 15–18 minutes, or until risen and golden.
Serve with jam and cream.
Turkey and sprout meatballs with sesame soba noodles and sticky cranberry sauce
Brussels sprouts are enormously versatile, finds our kitchen garden cook.
When will your fruit be ready to pick? A complete guide to fruit in the gardens of Britain
From apples to strawberries, here's when the fruits in your garden will be ready to pick.