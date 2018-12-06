How to make cranberry scones for a cream tea with a Christmas twist

You might think of scones as something for sunny summer afternoons – this recipe will change that.

Scones are always a winner (at least in the Country Life office, and we assume elsewhere as well) but this recipe from Melanie Johnson adds cranberries to give a Christmassy twist.

The tartness from the cranberries makes the sweetness of the jam all the more delightful… enjoy.

Ingredients (makes half a dozen)

225g self-raising flour

60g unsalted butter

30g caster sugar

150ml buttermilk

1 egg

Large handful of fresh cranberries

Method

Preheat your oven to 200˚C/400˚F/ gas mark 6. Put the self-raising flour in a large bowl and, using your fingertips, rub in the unsalted butter.

Add the caster sugar and a pinch of salt, followed by an egg and the buttermilk.

Bring these all together and then fold in the fresh cranberries.

Try not to over-handle the dough as you shape it into a 3cm-thick circle and cut rounds from it.

Place on a baking sheet and bake for 15–18 minutes, or until risen and golden.

Serve with jam and cream.