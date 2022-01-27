Recipe: How to make Anna Haughs Potato and Truffle Velouté

Potato soup is elevated to new and wonderful levels by chef Anna Haugh in this gorgeous potato and truffle velouté.

‘I love how this luxurious soup elevates my favourite humble ingredient, the potato,’ says chef Anna Haugh, owner and Head Chef of Myrtle restaurant in Chelsea.

It’s ‘perfect for date night or when you want a touch of decadence’, adds Anna, who started her career with Shane Osborn before winning three AA Rosettes at Gordon Ramsay’s London House, then going on to open restaurant Myrtle in Chelsea. She has also appeared as a chef, presenter and guest judge on Ready Steady Cook, Saturday Kitchen and Masterchef respectively, and been named Best International Chef at the Food and Wine awards.

Myrtle’s predominantly female-led kitchen serves up a menu of Irish-inspired dishes, but the recipe below comes from a Parisien menu that Anna has put together for A Cook’s Tour, a company who run cook-along evenings via live stream which help you prepare restaurant-quality dishes at home. They deliver the ingredients and walk you through the whole thing; Anna’s ‘Food Lover’s Night in Paris’ menu costs £85 for two.

Recipe: Potato and Truffle Velouté

Ingredients

Serves 2

2 shallots, thinly sliced

6 cloves garlic, minced

500ml vegetable stock

1 Yukon Gold potato, peeled and thinly sliced

50ml cream

50g butter

For the truffle butter garnish

75g mushrooms

50g butter at room temperature

25g cream cheese at room temperature

3g truffle oil

Allergens: celery, sulphites, milk

Method

Place a pan over medium heat and sauté the shallot and garlic until completely soft in 25g of the butter.

Add the sliced potatoes and vegetable stock and simmer until the potatoes are cooked.

Add the rest of the butter and the cream and mix thoroughly. Using a stick blender, puree into a silky-smooth soup. Check for seasoning.

Meanwhile, make the truffle butter garnish. Start by making the duxelles: in a food processor, finely chop the mushrooms. In a dry pan over low heat, sauté the mushrooms until all the liquid is dissolved. Set aside until cool.

Mix 12g of the cooled duxelles with the butter, cream cheese and truffle oil in a small bowl.

Spoon the soup into small bowls or mugs and serve with a dollop of the truffle butter.