This Victorian boozy blackberry cordial is as good today as it was 150 years ago. Here’s how to make it.

Deborah Nicholls-Lee has been delving into the history of the blackberry, and discovered a brandy-enhanced blackberry cordial recipe from Victorian cook Phyllis Browne.
As summer turns to autumn,, the knotty brambles that wrap around our fields, woodland and lanes are ‘heaving’ with blackberries, wrote Sylvia Plath, ‘big as the ball of my thumb’ and ‘fat with blue-red juices. These they squander on my fingers’.
For Seamus Heaney, they are ‘a glossy purple clot’ ripened by the season that is drawing to a close. ‘Like thickened wine: summer’s blood was in it,’ he wrote in Blackberry Picking (1966).
Putting on a show from bright green to crimson and the darkest of blacks, the blackberry transforms our hedgerows in a final hurrah as summer segues into autumn. What is perhaps most striking about this fruit is its abundance: an invitation to gorge oneself to the point that lips and hands are stained purple.
But you needn’t merely eat them: they can play a part in drinking too, as this recipe shows.
Recipe: Phyllis Browne’s boozy blackberry cordial
Got a glut of blackberries? This cordial recipe borrowed from Victorian cookery writer Phyllis Browne is simple to make and — if you can part with it — makes a lovely gift.
Recommended videos for you
Do heed her advice, though: resist the urge to jump straight in and whip up a batch with the first blackcurrants of the season. Instead, sit on your hands until the fruit is at its ripest.
Ingredients
- 1 pint (570ml) blackberry juice
- 12oz (350g) caster sugar
- ½ tspn each of whole or crushed cloves, nutmeg, allspice and cinnamon
- Small bottle of French brandy
Method
Wash your freshly picked blackberries thoroughly, crush them and then strain off the juice.
Boil the ingredients until you get a thick syrup and then add enough French brandy to double the volume.
Stir, bottle and seal. Voila!
How to grow blackberries that are ‘consistently plump, reliably sweet and almost laughably juicy’
Blackberries are a gardener's dream, says expert fruit grower Mark Diacono. And while they grow plentifully in the wild, there
‘fat, dark and juicy’: Every type of blackberry you could ever need and how to plant them
The forager's delight, blackberries are delicious to eat and easy to grow. Here are some varieties that are worth savouring.
How to eat seasonally in August, by Tom Parker Bowles
'August may mark the end of summer,' says Tom Parker Bowles, 'but it’s a time to revel in the moment.'
How to grow your own botanicals and impress at cocktail hour
Once associated largely with gin, there is a host of easy-to-grow botanicals that will enliven both drinks and mealtimes, advises
When will your fruit be ready to pick? A complete A-to-Z guide to fruit in the gardens of Britain
From apples to strawberries, here's when the fruits in your garden will be ready to pick.