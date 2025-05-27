Chelsea Flower Show 2025: Take a peek behind-the-scenes of the Country Life stand

Last week, Country Life made a triumphant return to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 with it's Italian loggia-inspired 'Outdoor Drawing Room'.

The tradestand was designed by interior designer Isabella Worsley and landscape designer Hugo Elwes — with support from Artorius Faber, Munder Skiles and Rose of Jericho.

The design and preparation process took months and in our behind-the-scenes video we reveal exactly how everything came together.

At Chelsea itself, we were delighted to meet as many readers as we did — as well as welcome new ones to the Country Life fold. We loved hearing about the parts of the magazine you look forward to most and who you share your copies with. Tearing everything down on the Saturday evening felt somewhat emotional, but we hope to see you back on the Royal Chelsea Hospital grounds next year.

Watch this space (and, of course, the video).

Country Life Magazine x Chelsea Flower Show 2025 - YouTube Watch On

To celebrate Country Life's return to the Chelsea Flower Show, we're offering up to 40% off subscriptions to Country Life Magazine . It's our best offer ever; available until June 30, 2025

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors