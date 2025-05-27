Chelsea Flower Show 2025: Take a peek behind-the-scenes of the Country Life stand
Discover how interior designer Isabella Worsley and landscape designer Hugo Elwes brought the Country Life Chelsea Flower Show stand to life.
Hash Rifai
Last week, Country Life made a triumphant return to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 with it's Italian loggia-inspired 'Outdoor Drawing Room'.
The tradestand was designed by interior designer Isabella Worsley and landscape designer Hugo Elwes — with support from Artorius Faber, Munder Skiles and Rose of Jericho.
The design and preparation process took months and in our behind-the-scenes video we reveal exactly how everything came together.
At Chelsea itself, we were delighted to meet as many readers as we did — as well as welcome new ones to the Country Life fold. We loved hearing about the parts of the magazine you look forward to most and who you share your copies with. Tearing everything down on the Saturday evening felt somewhat emotional, but we hope to see you back on the Royal Chelsea Hospital grounds next year.
Watch this space (and, of course, the video).
To celebrate Country Life's return to the Chelsea Flower Show, we're offering up to 40% off subscriptions to Country Life Magazine. It's our best offer ever; available until June 30, 2025
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
-
-
An enchanting waterside home overlooking one of Cornwall's most charming coves
Tregwyn looks like something out of a film set, and it could be yours.
-
Poppy Okotcha: The model-turned-gardener who swapped the catwalk for the vegetable patch
The ecological home grower and community gardener Poppy Okotcha joins James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast.
-
'The few days on the show ground are exhilarating, but it’s the garden’s legacy that truly excites us': What happens to the gardens after Chelsea Flower Show
RHS Chelsea is now only a stop along the way, before the gardens end up somewhere where the trees, the structures and the idea have a further life.
-
Time for the 'Chelsea Chop': The garden job to do as the Chelsea Flower Show ends which will give you more, better, healthier flowers for the rest of the summer
The day the RHS Chelsea Flower Show ends isn't just a day in the gardener's calendar to start looking forward to next year — it's the ideal time for pruning and trimming, as John Hoyland explains.
-
'If I was a plant, I'd want to be seen at Chelsea': Country Life's Editor Mark Hedges on his favourite things from the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show
Country Life's Editor-in-Chief has been coming to the Chelsea Flower Show for years. Here are the things he's enjoyed most from the 2025 edition.
-
Country Life's entirely unofficial Chelsea Flower Show 2025 awards
The RHS's judges give out awards based on strict criteria rather than vibes — and while there's a place for the former, we think the latter is worthwhile too. With that in mind, Country Life's team at the Royal Hospital Chelsea have awarded their own alternative prizes from the 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
-
Five best things to see in the Great Pavilion at the Chelsea Flower Show
The show gardens often grab the headlines, but the Great Pavilion at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is always full of wonders. Country Life's gardens editor Tiffany Daneff picks out five of her favourite things from inside the marquee at the world's greatest flower show.
-
'It's perfect': The lush and charming RHS Garden of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show 2025
Kazuyuki Ishihara's 'Cha No Niwa – Japanese Tea Garden' has won the coveted RHS Chelsea Garden of the Year, the top award at the Chelsea Flower Show. And it's a worthy winner.
-
See all the medallists from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025
The RHS's expert judges have spoken — these are all the winners from this year's Chelsea Flower Show. Photographs by Andrew Sydenham for Country Life.
-
Monty Don's dog, The King's new rose and the 'perfect' garden: What not to miss at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025
Country Life's gardens editor Tiffany Daneff shares her favourite flowers, gardens, clever ideas and nicest surprises from the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show.