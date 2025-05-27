Chelsea Flower Show 2025: Take a peek behind-the-scenes of the Country Life stand

Discover how interior designer Isabella Worsley and landscape designer Hugo Elwes brought the Country Life Chelsea Flower Show stand to life.

The ‘Outdoor Drawing Room’ was furnished with chairs from Munder Skiles, an octagonal table from Chelsea Textiles and an antique credenza from Brownrigg.
(Image credit: Photographs by Milo Brown)
Last week, Country Life made a triumphant return to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 with it's Italian loggia-inspired 'Outdoor Drawing Room'.

The tradestand was designed by interior designer Isabella Worsley and landscape designer Hugo Elwes — with support from Artorius Faber, Munder Skiles and Rose of Jericho.

The design and preparation process took months and in our behind-the-scenes video we reveal exactly how everything came together.

At Chelsea itself, we were delighted to meet as many readers as we did — as well as welcome new ones to the Country Life fold. We loved hearing about the parts of the magazine you look forward to most and who you share your copies with. Tearing everything down on the Saturday evening felt somewhat emotional, but we hope to see you back on the Royal Chelsea Hospital grounds next year.

Watch this space (and, of course, the video).

