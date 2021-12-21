Country Life’s 10 best garden stories of 2021

From Alan Titchmarsh's beautiful prose to expert advice on growing an orchard.

The revered gardener Peter Catt has bred and grown some of the finest shrubs in Britian. He told Val Bourne about his ten favourites.

The plant might not be evergreen, but Alan’s advice for how to make it thrive certainly is.

‘Getting it right is easy,’ explains Mark Diacono. ‘Sadly, so is getting it wrong.’

Not all garden designers understand that a country house and its surroundings must work in harmony. Here’s our list of the very best who do.

Last winter’s lockdown was still in force when we ran this piece telling the story of the determination of the resident community of Benedictine nuns and their eight-acre garden at Kylemore Abbey Gardens in Connemara, Ireland.

Simply brilliant advice, given to us by Becky Crowley, formerly in charge of the cutting garden at Chatsworth.

We’re delighted to see how well-received this piece was — we’ve a true soft-spot for these most delicately pretty of trees.

It’s to find solace, to be happy, to make beauty, have fun and muck about. How you do it doesn’t matter.’ Monty’s interview actually wentup on the site in late 2020, yet was still being read many months later.

I recently moved to a new garden,’ says Mark Diacono in this piece. ‘Thankfully, it came with a house attached.’ Now that’s the mark of a true gardener.

In the depths of winter at Drummond Castle is a garden made famous by the Outlander TV series. Caroline Donald told its story, with wonderful pictures by Clive Nichols.

