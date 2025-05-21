Five best things to see in the Grand Pavilion at the Chelsea Flower Show

The displays at the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show are humming with happy plants and visitors who wisely escape the heat of the sun and the crowds around the show gardens on Main Avenue to find respite under the high roof of the Great Pavilion.

The best way through is simply to take your time and wander as you will and, as you do, look out for the ever inventive colour-themed heirloom cauliflowers, cabbages and peas at She Grows Veg (Stand 54).

She Grows Veg in the Grand Pavilion. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life / Future)

As for where to start? How about the jaw-dropping display from The Cape Flora of South Africa (76) with their mountain of proteas and leptospermums looking even more brilliant than ever — which is saying something.

Once you've seen those, here's my pick of the things not to miss in the tent at Chelsea this year. One word of warning, though: trying to locate certain stands on the map can be done.... but often ends up with walking in circles. That said, it's hard to imagine a more pleasant place to get a little bit lost.

Roses at David Austin and Peter Beales

Both Peter Beales (28) and David Austin’s (72) stands are brimming with fully flowering roses, so exuberant that you will smell their fragrance some way away. There is no better way to compare varieties and ask the experts for what will do best in your garden.

David Ausin Roses in the Grand Pavilion features a circular walking route, with the King Charles III rose display in the centre. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life / Future)

Peter Beales Roses have a towering display. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life / Future)

GreenJJam Nurseries

GreenJJam Nurseries (48) have again brought a stop-and-look-at-me stand of white flowered plants that include Eleagnus ‘Quicksilver’ and Cornus controversa ‘Variegata’ that should persuade anyone who turns up their noses at variegated plants to think again. Smaller treats include the white Dianthus arenarius and the useful Geranium cantabrigiense ‘Biokovo’.

GreenJJam Nurseries in the Grand Pavilion. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life / Future)

Apples and pears at Frank P Matthews

Frank P Matthews (75) arrive for their first ever Chelsea with a display of ornamental Malus as well as trained apples and pears. Look out for the Pyrus communis ‘Conference’ whose limbs have been trained into informal loops in the French method of arcure lepage.

Apple blossom never looked so beautiful. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life / Future)

The dramatically deep ruby upright tree in the centre of the display is the only one of its kind. Simply named Malus No 4, it will surely be coming to a garden near you some day soon.

Malus No 4 by Frank P Matthews made its debut at Chelsea. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life / Future)

Raymond Evison Clematis

With starry petals bigger and bloomier than they have any right to be, the Guernsey-based Raymond Evison Clematis (96) nursery have surpassed themselves.

'Bigger and bloomier than they have any right to be': Raymond Evison Clematis. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life / Future)

Kells Bay trees and ferns

The Kells Bay Gardens nursery of County Kerry (30) have created an outstanding display of tree and other ferns with a path through the middle.

Designed by Billy Alexander this is the biggest stand they have made to date and includes recreations of a primeval forest and bog garden. A must for fern lovers — and indeed everyone.

The towering ferns of Kells Bay. (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life / Future)

