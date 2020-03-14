Nine of the best Shed of the Year winners, a celebration of ingenuity, creativity and classic British eccentricity

The Shed of the Year competition has become a much-loved annual fixture, and as entries open for the 2020 competition we take a look back at some of the best efforts in the past.

The idea that an Englishman’s home is his castle is, of course, hopelessly outdated. Obviously, it’s his shed.

It’s well over a decade since Andrew Wilcox cooked up the Shed of the Year Competition, celebrating the weird and wonderful world of the garden shed. Over the years the entries have demonstrated a mix of ingenuity, creativity and eccentricity which seems a perfect fit for the British temperament.

14 years on it’s become one of the most lovably bonkers of the novelty prizes handed out each year, and certainly up there with the likes of ‘Rear of the Year’ and the International Birdman competition at Bognor Regis.

The latter is, sadly, facing an uncertain future, but the Shed of the Year competition is healthier than ever, and a nicely-appropriate sponsorship deal with wood treatment company Cuprinol has helped keep things going.

Entries are now open for the 2020 award, so if you’re one of those — or you know someone — who has spent far too much time and money creating an overly elaborate, utterly inessential but nonetheless wonderful garden shed, you can submit an entry at their website, www.readersheds.co.uk.

Be warned, though: the standard of competition is pretty high, as you’ll see from the selection of previous winners on this page…