The inaugural topirary awards are open now

The search is on for Britain’s best topiary artists thanks to the inaugural Topiary Awards, which are now open for entries until May 31.

The awards are being run — fittingly — by a garden ladder specialist called Henchman, who will be handing out awards in two categories: best professional topiary, and best home garden creation. Entering is easy: simply send some pictures of your creations via the website at henchman.co.uk/henchman-topiary-awards.

The Judges include Elizabeth Hilliard, editor of European Boxwood and Topiary Society magazine Topiarus; Michael Buck, head of horticulture at Creepers Nursery; and Andy Bourke, aka The Hedge Barber, whose topiary creations have earned him a huge following on Instagram.

If you’re looking for inspiration, Country Life has run plenty of articles over the years featuring some staggering hedges. In 2018 Mark Griffiths explained how to get started in topiary, and more recently we’ve looked at the stunning topiary at Cressy Hall, and an ex-Beatle’s creations in our piece on George Harrison’s garden.

‘Topiary has been an important part of British gardening for centuries and we hope the awards will not only shine a light on those talented individuals who create topiary, but also inspire the next generation of gardeners to try their hand,’ says Owen Simpson, managing director of Henchman. Winners will be announced, and prizes awards, at the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival (July 2–7).