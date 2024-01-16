A fireplace, a painting and a free-standing shower

The restoration of a bathroom at Ven House in Somerset is sympathetic to its historic roots

When Mike Fisher, creative director and founder of the London-based interior-design firm Studio Indigo, began an extensive programme of restoration of Ven House, his home near Milborne Port in Somerset, the windows in the main bathroom had long been blocked up.

‘The room had been converted during the 1970s,’ he explains, ‘we restored it and reinstated key historic details, such as the fireplace, original cornicing and opened up the windows.’ Once that work had been completed, there was a strong desire to keep the room as it had originally been designed, rather than making it look like a standard bathroom. ‘The free-standing bath and shower were treated like items of furniture, rather than fitted sanitary ware,’ adds Mr Fisher.

The team turned to James Lentaigne, creative director of Drummonds, for help. ‘Here, our Severn shower is used to great effect: there is no need for tiling, so the character of the room is undisturbed,’ explains Mr Lentaigne. ‘The traditional claw feet and polished cast-iron tray sit rather nicely with the surrounding interior.’ Just in shot is the company’s Usk bath, positioned to afford the bather views of the expansive grounds.

A Georgian fireplace in a heavily veined marble was sourced from Jamb, which specialises in antique and reproduction fireplaces. Above hangs a portrait from Matthew Upham Antiques in Budleigh Salterton . The walls are painted in Papers and Paints’s Pearl Colour and the floors were restored by Weldon.

Drummonds (www.drummonds-uk.com); Studio Indigo (www.studioindigo.co.uk)