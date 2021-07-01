Best outdoor cushions to bring a touch of style to your patio and garden

Whether you're decorating your garden, roof terrace or balcony, our roundup of best outdoor cushions will help you turn your outdoor space into an oasis.

It’s no surprise that the demand for garden furniture and accessories has increased tenfold over the past year, with many of us transforming our outdoor spaces into an extension of our homes.

Whether you’re fighting with your laptop screen against the glare of the sun as you attempt (not for the first time) to work in the garden, or you’re creating a cosy al-fresco dining area for summer evenings, our round-up of the best outdoor cushions will help transform any space, and help make it feel like an extra room, outdoors.

But why stop at cushions? We’ve collated the best outdoor rugs as well, to really help add the wow factor.

You can never have too many florals in the garden, and this water resistant option from Dunelm will help inject some tropical elements. As well as being durable, this cushion is completely fire retardant — which is handy, in case you get too close to the fire pit…

£20 from www.dunelm.com

Made with a premium waterproof membrane and fully resistant to fading from UV rays means this cushion can withstand all the elements and still remain looking new. It can also hold its own against any stains and is easily cleaned with a wipe of soapy water — so fill the red wine glass up.

£64 from www.bridgman.co.uk

A sweet option from John Lewis that features a spring montage one side and a blank canvas on the other, made from cotton with a coating that repels light rain. Perfect for accessorising your garden sofa during the sunnier months.

£12 from www.johnlewis.com

Yes, £172 may seem a little steep for a cushion — but that’s actually a substantial discount from the usual £248, so think of it as saving you £76. Plus it’s a bright, stripy option from the designers of Missoni Home that is guaranteed to make your outdoor space pop with colour.

£172 from www.amara.com

Another option from John Lewis, because, really, who can resist a bright, citrus-inspired cushion at this price?! Best enjoyed whilst sipping on a French 75.

£12 from www.johnlewis.com

Why have one, when you could have two? These palm-inspired printed cushions from Marks and Spencer are water-resistant and come in a beautiful colour that pairs well with pretty much anything.

£29.50 from www.marksandspencer.com

This bright option — from IKEA, at the almost worryingly-low cost of £4 — is made from a water repellent fabric which allows you to shake off any rain drops and also means that it doesn’t fade in the sun. The cushion filling is sold separately, or you can spruce up any old cushions you have.

£4 from www.ikea.com