Bringing a touch of French chic to an English country house

Taking a cue from our cousins across the channel is never a bad thing. Amelia Thorpe picks out some French-style accessories for your home which will lend some Gallic flair to your home.

This weekend, we took a look at a country house in Devon which drew inspiration from the wonders of Versailles — both inside and out. And while such an approach won’t be right for every home, you can add real glamour with a few well-chosen pieces.

Take the example at the top of this page. The flowing lines, the intricate details, the gentle grace: the Tarporley serving table in white oak (£5,730 from William Yeoward – www.williamyeoward.com) is the epitome of the sort of thing you think of when French interior style comes to mind. There’s no mistaking the grandeur such a piece could bring, either as a delightful touch in a larger room or a centrepiece in a smaller one.

At such a fine table, you’ll need a fine object on which to sit. This Hallstatt dining chair (£590 from OKA — www.oka.com) looks just the thing, with colours and lines that match perfectly.

Not everything French has to look like it’s been pinched from a chateau, however. This vintage four-door painted base (£2,150 from I. J. L. Brown – www.ijlbrown.com) is a more low-key affair, bringing rustic farmhouse feel.

Don’t forget lighting, either. This wooden chandelier (£325 from Cox & Cox – www.coxandcox.co.uk) is grand without venturing into the baroque.

