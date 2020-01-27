The new chandeliers which offer decorative flourishes and a breath of fresh air in a world of pendant lights

Chandeliers aren't right for every room, but where they work they can work in spectacular fashion.

‘140 years after Thomas Edison applied for a patent on his electric bulb, we have eventually realised that, in most circumstances, lamps are better at eye level or below,’ wrote Country Life’s interiors editor Giles Kime in an article last year about pendant lights.

‘It’s a lesson we’ve learnt from all sorts of good examples: the giant shades that are now almost obligatory over kitchen islands, the flattering glow of wall lights on either side of bathroom mirrors (rather than above it), the relaxed feel of restaurants and hotels that are lit exclusively by table lamps.’

Yet as Giles mentions, one size doesn’t fit all, and there are circumstances and spaces where nothing can touch the drama of a grand chandelier, as in the case of Victoria Wormley’s oak leaf chandelier in her kitchen, designed by French-Brooks Interiors, which we looked at more closely last week.

As the example above shows, chandelier design has gone well beyond the crystal archetypes you’d see on episodes of Dynasty or Footballers’ Wives. Arabella Youens has picked out some examples below which add a real decorative flourish, as well as a grand way to shed light on your room.