The new chandeliers which offer decorative flourishes and a breath of fresh air in a world of pendant lights

Toby Keel Toby Keel

Chandeliers aren't right for every room, but where they work they can work in spectacular fashion.

‘140 years after Thomas Edison applied for a patent on his electric bulb, we have eventually realised that, in most circumstances, lamps are better at eye level or below,’ wrote Country Life’s interiors editor Giles Kime in an article last year about pendant lights.

‘It’s a lesson we’ve learnt from all sorts of good examples: the giant shades that are now almost obligatory over kitchen islands, the flattering glow of wall lights on either side of bathroom mirrors (rather than above it), the relaxed feel of restaurants and hotels that are lit exclusively by table lamps.’

Yet as Giles mentions, one size doesn’t fit all, and there are circumstances and spaces where nothing can touch the drama of a grand chandelier, as in the case of Victoria Wormley’s oak leaf chandelier in her kitchen, designed by French-Brooks Interiors, which we looked at more closely last week.

The Old Rectory

The kitchen chandelier in Victoria Wormsley’s house, designed by French-Brooks Interiors.

As the example above shows, chandelier design has gone well beyond the crystal archetypes you’d see on episodes of Dynasty or Footballers’ Wives. Arabella Youens has picked out some examples below which add a real decorative flourish, as well as a grand way to shed light on your room.

Acanthus chandelier, £1,720, Paolo Moschino for Nicholas Haslam (020–7730 8623; www.nicholashaslam.com)

Anjou chandelier, £2,682, Vaughan (020–7349 4600; www.vaughandesigns.com)

Larger Halo chandelier, from £490, Pooky (020–7351 3003; www.pooky.com)

Garrick chandelier, £400, Neptune (01793 427450; www.neptune.com)

Highlands chandelier, large, £5,740, plus shades, Holloways of Ludlow (020–7602 5757; www.hollowaysofludlow.com)

Globe chandelier, £905, Julian Chichester (020–7622 2928; www.julianchichester.com)

Sussex pendant light in Old Gold, £662.50, plus shades, Jim Lawrence (01473 826685; www.jim-lawrence.co.uk)

Gold Palm Tree chandelier, £398, Graham & Green (01225 418200; www.grahamandgreen.co.uk)

Antique White Leaves chandelier, £580, Cox & Cox (0330 333 2123; www.coxandcox.co.uk)

24-arm Leaf chandelier, £11,760, Charles Edwards (020–7736 8490; www.charlesedwards.com)

Wrought Iron Grape chandelier, £1,104, Besselink & Jones (020–7584 0343; www.besselink.com)