Trending:

How to put your money where your mouth is: 20 Eco-friendly products for home, garden and driveway

From veg boxes and green toilet paper to vehicles which will help save the planet, here's our pick of some of the best environmentally-friendly products on the market.

Global WAKEcup bamboo water bottle

£18 with 10% of profits going to The Marine Conservation Society and Plastic Oceans, at Not on the High Street – www.notonthehighstreet.com

OXO glass food storage containers, which prevent potentially harmful chemicals from leaching into your food

£7, at John Lewis – www.johnlewis.com

Naturally derived and biodegradable washing-up liquid

£3, Method – www.methodproducts.co.uk

The Cora Ball, to collect and trap micro plastics and synthetic fibres inside your washing machine.

£29.94, at Babipur – www.babipur.co.uk

Organic food box

£11.75, Riverford – www.riverford.co.uk

Machine washable rugs made from recycled plastic bottles

£40, Weaver Green – www.weavergreen.com

All-recycled Arbor backpack

£65, Patagonia – eu.patagonia.com

Folding bike, for a greener commute

£745, Brompton – www.brompton.com

English-walnut Bayleaf desk

£5,250, Sebastian Cox – www.sebastiancox.co.uk

Eco-linen duvet cover and pillow set in pure white

£150, Noctu – www.noctu.co.uk

Widecombe organic wool mattress

£800, Cottonsafe Natural Mattress – www.cottonsafenaturalmattress.co.uk

GOTS certified organic cotton jersey pyjamas

£48, The Bright Company www.thebrightcompany.uk  

Reusable Mooncup to help combat the 45 billion feminine hygiene products disposed of globally, every year

£21.99, Mooncup – www.mooncup.co.uk

View this post on Instagram

Happy #MenstrualHygieneday ❤️ Have an exclusive #DISCOUNT 💚 It’s a great day to take action and make the switch to the sustainable option of the Mooncup menstrual cup. Why not give it a go? Tag a Mooncup user to ask for their advice if you’re unsure… And don’t forget to donate any leftover disposable menstrual products to a food bank or to @bloodygoodperiod once you’ve got the knack of your new purchase ⭐️USE DISCOUNT CODE “MHD2019” for a limited offer of 10% off the #Mooncup ⭐️ – Repost from @sustainable_sdc who loves the Mooncup… Yay! 💚 “Literally where do I begin. Menstrual Cups are just so amazing it is very hard to just rant forever. I love my Mooncup. It's been three years and there is no way I am going back to tampons or pads.” #itstimeforaction #nomorelimits #menstruation #menstrualcup

A post shared by Mooncup® menstrual cup (@mooncupltd) on

Loo paper made from environmentally friendly, recycled materials.

£24 for 24 rolls, with 50% of profits used to fund the construction of loos for the 2.3 billion people around the world who do not have access to one, Who Gives a Crap – www.uk.whogivesacrap.org

Shaving set

£24.99, Mutiny — a vegan, plastic-free and zero-carbon company – www.mutinyshaving.co.uk

Electric motorbike

£10,490, Zero Motorcycles – www.zeromotorcycles.com

Jaguar I-PACE electric car

£64,495 – www.jaguar.co.uk

The Green cone composter and food-waste digester

£109.99, Primrose – www.primrose.co.uk

Decking made from 95% recycled material

Arbordeck – www.arbordeck.co.uk

Interactive solitray bee hive

£29.99, Wildlife World – www.wildlifeworld.co.uk