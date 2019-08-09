How to combine the modern and classic in a comfortable, cosy kitchen

Hubert Zandberg has created an innovative kitchen in the Holland Park home of fashion editor Deborah Brett and film producer Tom Edmunds.

The brief for this project was to create a multi-functional, family-friendly space, with colours that echo those of the garden that can be seen through the windows beyond the dining area. ‘It’s rare that kitchens are purely for food preparation, so they need to be a warm, inviting, social space,’ says designer Hubert Zandberg. ‘That’s why I like to combine practical fitted elements to create a more thrown-together look, which introduces a subconscious feeling of cosy homeliness.’

‘The result is a more utilitarian feel’

While taking care to ensure the kitchen includes the hard-working features required of a busy home – including a range cooker and an extractor fan, two sinks and plenty of storage and work surfaces—the designer has also added pieces that introduce an industrial character. Salvaged factory pendant lights and stools, found in a flea market in Madrid, have been combined with custom-made metal bi-fold doors fitted to the larder.

Mr Zandberg used Special Green handmade tiles from Milagros to clad all the available wall space, which creates the feel of an old dairy. ‘The result is a more utilitarian feel,’ he explains. ‘We also tiled the shelves, so we didn’t need to introduce another material, which would have detracted from the beauty of the tiles.’

‘It’s the mix of elements in this room that creates its character and beauty – but never at the expense of its practicality.’

Oak herringbone parquet from Walking on Wood adds natural warmth to the scheme, as does the solid timber top to the island and bespoke oak cupboard, made to conceal the microwave and toaster. ‘It’s the mix of elements in this room that creates its character and beauty – but never at the expense of its practicality.’

To find out more about Hubert Zandberg Interiors and their various projects, visit www.hzinteriors.com