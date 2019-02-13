Eight of the best floor lamps to bring light into your living spaces

Mixing up your lighting is crucial to getting the look of your living spaces right, and floor lamps should be part of the solution. Amerlia Thorpe picks out eight of the finest options, from classic to contemporary.
Richmond floor lamp with parchment shade, £1,992 from Charles Edwards
Farrell floor lamp, £400, Pooky
Flutuar floor lamp, £650, and 40cm pleated-linen shade, £70 from OKA
Bronze Owl standing lamp, £2,600, and 16in Empire shade, £130 by Paolo Moschino for Nicholas Haslam
Portland floor lamp in Beeswax, £187, and Royal Oyster silk 45cm shade, £58.90 from Jim Lawrence
Chetham floor lamp, £150, and Oliver 18in shade in Warm White, £37 from Neptune
Sapling floor lamp in Bronzed Iron, £2,930, and Amber pleated-silk shade, £750 from Cox London
The Snaffle floor light, £1,200, with the Gathered shade, £606 from Soane Britain
Country Life Top 10: Lighting – The best lamps, chandeliers and lights you can buy
Our interiors expert Giles Kime guides you towards the most beautiful lighting on the market today.
Country Life Top 10: Luxury dog beds
As our four-legged friends take over our lives, Arabella Youens charts the unstoppable rise of the luxury dog bed.
Country Life Top 10: Beds – The best night’s sleep you can buy
From four posters to luxurious divans, we pick out the finest beds on the market.
Country Life Top 10: Stoves – The best log burners and gas stoves you can buy
For cosiness and efficiency, log burners and stoves are the ultimate choice.
Country Life Top 10: Wellies – The best boots you can buy