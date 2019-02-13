Eight of the best floor lamps to bring light into your living spaces

Mixing up your lighting is crucial to getting the look of your living spaces right, and floor lamps should be part of the solution. Amerlia Thorpe picks out eight of the finest options, from classic to contemporary.

Richmond floor lamp with parchment shade, £1,992 from Charles Edwards

www.charlesedwards.com

Farrell floor lamp, £400, Pooky

www.pooky.com

Flutuar floor lamp, £650, and 40cm pleated-linen shade, £70 from OKA

www.oka.com

Bronze Owl standing lamp, £2,600, and 16in Empire shade, £130 by Paolo Moschino for Nicholas Haslam

www.nicholashaslam.com

Portland floor lamp in Beeswax, £187, and Royal Oyster silk 45cm shade, £58.90 from Jim Lawrence

www.jim-lawrence.co.uk

Chetham floor lamp, £150, and Oliver 18in shade in Warm White, £37 from Neptune

www.neptune.com

Sapling floor lamp in Bronzed Iron, £2,930, and Amber pleated-silk shade, £750 from Cox London

www.coxlondon.com

The Snaffle floor light, £1,200, with the Gathered shade, £606 from Soane Britain

www.soane.co.uk