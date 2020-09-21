Nine new interiors ideas for Autumn, from lovely lamps to a fresh take on William Morris

Amelia Thorpe picks out some of the most inspiring new looks, from lamps and wallpaper to Ben Pentreath's collaboration with William Morris.

1. A fresh take on William Morris

Architectural and interior designer Ben Pentreath (pictured above) has collaborated with Morris & Co to produce the Queen Square Collection.

‘I’ve always loved the designs of William Morris and we’ve used his superb, timeless papers and fabrics in many of our decoration projects over the years, so it was a wonderful experience to be let loose in the Morris & Co archive,’ says Ben.

‘We’ve taken many original patterns and recoloured them in a palette of my favourite colours to cast his designs in a completely new light.’

Eighteen wallpapers and 18 fabrics form the collection, with Daffodil Archive cotton/linen, £89 per m, shown here covering the sofa, and Willow Bough Olive and Turquoise cotton/linen, £79 per m, on the central cushion.

‘I find it extraordinary that Morris & Co patterns, developed in the mid to late 19th century, are still as fresh and relevant as they were then, 150 years later’ he continues.

‘Morris was a master of pattern and repeat: I find his patterns unequalled in their simultaneous simplicity and richness.’

For several decades, the Morris & Co studio was at 26, Queen Square, a stone’s throw from Ben’s London home. ‘It’s strange and wonderful to think of Morris walking these very same Bloomsbury pavements day after day,’ he says.

‘I’m thrilled to be able to leap the centuries — both geographically and spiritually — in working with these timeless patterns again.’

www.stylelibrary.com

2. Vaughan’s Bright light

Inspired by mid-century design, the bold geometric ceramic shape and deep lustre opaque red glaze makes the Shoreham table lamp, £352, a striking piece. It is pictured here with a Warwick drum shade, £113, both from Vaughan.

www.vaughandesigns.com

3. Soane’s shelf life

The Rattan Hurlingham bookcase in Rhubarb, £6,600, has a cane frame and neatly-woven diamond lattice side and back panels. Finished with woven matting shelves, it is crafted in Soane Britain’s rattan workshop in Leicestershire.

www.soane.co.uk

4. A very special floor lamp

To celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, Original BTC has launched one of its earliest designs in a limited edition: the Hector 30 floor lamp with bone-china shade has been updated with a satin brass stem and grey cotton braided cable. It costs £255 and is still crafted by hand in the original Stoke-on-Trent factory where the first prototype was produced.

www.originalbtc.com

5. David Seyfried’s Top seat

A comfortable take on a classic design with elegant arms, the Rochester 2½-seater sofa, on Georgian legs, costs £3,330, plus 17m of fabric, from David Seyfried.

www.davidseyfried.com

6. A design classic form David Hunt

Made in the Cotswolds by David Hunt Lighting, a firm that dates back to 1687, the classic Station Light is being produced in Great Central Red, £240, to mark 40 years as a bestseller in the company’s extensive catalogue of designs.

www.davidhuntlighting.co.uk

7. The joy of Nature, brought inside

Colefax and Fowler’s latest collection celebrates the beauty of Nature, evident in the gloriously exuberant Jardine with exotic birds sitting among a profusion of peonies, inspired by a 19th-century Japanese document. Shown here as wallpaper, £125 per roll, and pure linen, £85 per m.

www.colefax.com

8. Brilliant bedside

The pretty Bobbin bedside table, £1,282, is made of Black Elm with Aged Brass discs on its corners for a touch of subtle glamour, from Julian Chichester.

www.julianchichester.com

9. Art Deco delight

Inspired by an Art Deco piece from Sweden, the Douglas fir cabinet, £15,600, by Rose Uniacke is hand-crafted in England from sustainable Douglas fir, with blackened solid-brass hinges and latches.

www.roseuniacke.com